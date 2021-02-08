Kuwait Squash Federation Launches Women’s Squash Committee

The Kuwait Squash Federation has established a Women’s Squash Committee in order to grow the participation levels of women in the sport.

Headed up by Hamed Omran Abdullah, Vice Chairman of the Kuwait Squash Federation Board of Directors, the committee will work to establish greater participation by women in the sport and establish an official league for women’s squash. The Kuwait Squash Federation also aim to send a women’s team to major tournaments worldwide.

In addition, the first Women’s Open Squash Championship was held in Kuwait in January, where 30 female squash players competed for first place. Catherine Raffoul took the title after overcoming Shaima Al-Rasheed in straight games in the final.

“Kuwait is moving forward in order to empower women on the sports field,” said Kuwait Squash Federation Secretary General Mansour Hamdan Al Adwanii

“We believe that the tournament has succeeded brilliantly and achieved the desired goals. Some young girls appeared in the championship who could create the nucleus of a female national team for Kuwait.

“The tournament was also used extensively in the media to encourage many girls to play the game. Many young girls have also been invited to watch the game, get to know the game closely, talk with them and encourage them to engage in the game. We will definitely see results in the coming days.”

The committee now plans to communicate further with sports clubs in Kuwait to establish women’s squash teams as they look ahead to the development of a women’s squash league.

The Kuwait Squash Federation has also been active on social media and has been promoting women’s squash in the nation over on their Instagram page. Follow them here: @women_squash