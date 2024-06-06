LA 2028 Olympic committee names Reynold Hoover its new CEO

LOS ANGELES – Today, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games announce Reynold Hoover as Chief Executive Officer, leading the Organizing Committee’s staff through the planning and execution of the Games. Hoover comes to LA28 following leadership positions in the U.S. Military, along with senior civilian roles in the federal government, and brings significant experience in planning, operations and logistics to help deliver the world’s largest peacetime gathering – the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With little more than four years until the 2028 Opening Ceremony, Hoover’s appointment underscores LA28’s heightened focus on operations and delivery, which is typical for Organizing Committees at this stage, given the complexity and scope of staging the Games.

As CEO, Hoover will direct the Organizing Committee’s day-to-day work and report to LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. LA28’s Board of Directors approved Hoover’s selection earlier today, and he will begin at LA28 on June 10, 2024.

“Reynold is one of the few people in the nation who possesses the operational and logistics expertise that the Olympic and Paralympic Games require,” said LA28 Chairperson and President, Casey Wasserman. “He’s been tasked with some of our nation’s most complex challenges, and we are fortunate to have him on our team as we prepare to welcome the world in 2028.”

“I met with Reynold last week to discuss our shared priorities, including preparing our entire region to host the Games and to ensure this event leaves lasting benefits for our community,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “I look forward to forging a close, collaborative relationship as we work together to prepare for the 2028 Games.”

“Helping to deliver an Olympic and Paralympic Games on American soil will serve as the capstone of my career in public service,” said LA28 Chief Executive Officer, Reynold Hoover. “Sport is a powerful convening force, and it is the opportunity of a lifetime to bring the Los Angeles community, the nation and the world together through the Games. I look forward to working with LA28’s talented team and the many dedicated community and business partners to help deliver another successful Games in LA.”

A U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, Hoover earned the rank of Lieutenant General, with three stars. Most recently, Hoover served as Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs from 2016 until he retired in 2018. Among his many military assignments, he oversaw logistics as Commander, Joint Sustainment Command Afghanistan, during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2009 until 2010, and he commanded the 167th Theater Sustainment Command from 2011 until 2014. Hoover’s early military career was focused on explosive ordnance disposal, including during Operation Desert Storm in 1990 and 1991, for which he was awarded a Bronze Star. Hoover also provided military explosive ordnance disposal support at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. Upon his retirement in 2018, he was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the highest non-combat award and the highest joint service decoration in the Department of Defense.

Hoover also served in several senior civilian roles in the federal government, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as Chief of Staff from 2002-2003, then as Director, Office of National Security Coordination from 2003-2005. He also served as Special Assistant to the President (George W. Bush) for Homeland Security from 2005-2007; and, worked as Deputy Director, Office of Public Affairs and Logistics Support Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency from 2011 until 2016, retiring in 2018.

“It was a privilege to work with Reynold while he served in Colorado Springs as Deputy of Northern Command,” said General Lori Robinson. “His ability for flawless execution and diligent leadership, while maintaining a deep sense of calm and trust, is sure to resonate amongst the various community, civic and commercial partners associated with the LA28 Games. Given his unparalleled track record in creating connectivity and engagement – particularly across a multitude of stakeholders – Reynold is the right person for his next critical assignment.”

Since his retirement from the military, Hoover has served as Senior Mentor at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, as a Senior Fellow at the McCrary Institute at Auburn University and was a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

His work in the private sector includes positions at CSX Intermodal and CSX Transportation, and as a commercial litigation attorney. He is a member of the Florida and District of Columbia Bar, and the Council on Foreign Relations.

In addition to his Defense Distinguished Service Medal and Bronze Star, he’s a 2023 inductee to the Army’s Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame and has a master Explosive Ordnance Disposal badge. He is an honorary board member of the EOD Warrior Foundation, serving the EOD community by providing financial assistance and support to EOD technicians and their families.

Hoover graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds master’s degrees in public and Private Management from Birmingham Southern College, and in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He received his law degree from The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law.

Hoover was brought to LA28 by way of Korn Ferry, a leading global executive search firm at the forefront of talent acquisition.

“Reynold is a mission first, people always leader,” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. “LA28 has an incredibly gifted and experienced CEO, uniquely qualified to bring together the spirit and purpose of the Olympic and Paralympic Games as the world comes to Los Angeles. With millions of fans, thousands of athletes and countless volunteers, these Games will display a beautiful mosaic of people, perspectives and passion – and I know LA28, Casey Wasserman and Reynold will bring out the best of everyone involved.”

Reynold and his wife Kathy, an attorney, have two adult children.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time to host the Olympic Games, having previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

The LA28 Games will see squash will make its Olympic debut, following the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s ratification of squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games sports programme.

