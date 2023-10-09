LA28 Organising Committee Recommends Squash for Inclusion in 2028 Summer Olympic Games

The World Squash Federation (WSF), US Squash and the Professional Squash Association (PSA) welcome the decision by the LA28 Organising Committee to recommend squash for inclusion in the LA2028 Olympic sports programme. The decision is a significant and exciting milestone in squash’s history as the sport nears inclusion in the Olympic Games for the first time.

We will continue to work together with LA28 and the IOC throughout the next steps of the process and look forward to the outcome of the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 16th, where the decision on the selection of new sports will be ratified.

Read the full LA28 statement here.