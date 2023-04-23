Latest issue of Squash Player Magazine out now

The second instalment of Squash Player, the magazine endorsed by the World Squash Federation, of 2023 is out now!

Mostafa Asal, who moved to World No.1 before a PSA ban saw him miss out on the Optasia Championships and the British Open and slip to World No.3, adorns the front cover and is the featured interview.

Also included in this edition:

Abou Taleb enters Squash Player Hall of Fame

Refereeing guidelines

A new Victorian Era for squash, in Australian that is

50 years up for European Squash

Mostafa Asal on pressure and his love of football

Squash Player analyses Mostafa Asal’s ban

Former World Champion Rod Martin takes a deep look inside his coaching role

Squash Player interviews young Dunlop stars Fin Withington and Amina Orfi

McCabe support and Lewin Marsden enthusiasm adds up to a thriving club in Scarborough. Plus ASB’s new outdoor court; Jahangir opens a new centre; while Nick Thompson of Melior and ASB team up in the UK

Reprints of the Jonah Barrington classic ‘The Book of Jonah’ and ‘Jonah: The official Biography of Jonah Barrington’ are now available; C-Smash, the new virtual racket game is launched; and Superman Coll gets Adidas grip.

Performances of the Month; Round-up; Rankings; Calendar;

Win Joel Makin’s, Karakal Raw Pro 2.0 Signature Racket

James Zug takes up for a peep behind the scenes at the ToC.

