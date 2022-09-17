Liz Irving on modern squash coaching with SquashLab

As a world-class coach, Liz Irving is perhaps most famous for her formidable partnership with Malaysian legend Nicol David, who was World No.1 for a record-breaking 108 months in succession.

Recently, though, Irving has been a leader in using modern technology to make the game more accessible than ever, with SquashLab Communities – which connects people via global sporting apps with a view that they will have access to a wide variety of sport learning content / know-how and coaching skills – her latest venture.

Irving explains: “SquashLab Communities is an app with plenty of squash learning content for squash in a progressive way from absolute beginner to international level player.

“I have developed it because there is absolutely nothing on the market for the average player with any real substance as it is all top-end or development. The question is: ‘Who is looking after the 95% of the rest of the playing community and helping them progress and have really good resources at their disposal?’

“We have it for squash in Australia at the moment and it is endorsed by Squash Australia and all members get the app as part of their membership. It is filmed in a deliberate way to speak simple language to the user and very focussed on the content and is very progressive in its learning. Once you do one module like a six-week span and you have finished that, and it’s all achievable goals, then you go on to the next course and help them on their journey.

“We will also be joining forces with Alan Thatcher at World Squash Day and this will be an opportunity for people to download the app, get on board and support World Squash Day and we are pretty excited about that.

“So the user will have an interesting experience that is only going to get better and it is a passion project that I am very excited about it and the opportunity it will give to players to get on board and make the most of some great content and resources.”

Find out more about SquashLab.