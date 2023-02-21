Major funding boost for Squash Australia ahead of Victoria 2026

The Australian Government and Australian Institute of Sport will invest AUD$2.36 million in squash over the next four years.

Squash Australia – which will also host the 2023 WSF World Junior Championships – has received the investment alongside Bowls and Netball, as part of the preparation for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Australia is tied with England at the top of the all-time gold medals in squash table, with both nations winning 11 golds since squash was introduced at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Squash Australia CEO Robert Donaghue explained the impact the funding would have: “Australia’s squash athletes have a proud history at the Commonwealth Games, which for our sport, is the pinnacle. Thanks to the confirmed funding support from the AIS, we will be able to invest in preparing our athletes and supporting the pathway towards another home Commonwealth Games, Victoria 2026.

“The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games saw Australia’s squash players take home two gold medals and bronze medals in the doubles events, and in 2026 we will be aiming to better those results as our athletes once again have the opportunity to compete in front of a home crowd. The success of our Australian athletes helps us to inspire more people to play our great sport, because Squash really is a sport for all.”

Federal Minister for Sport Anika Wells said this funding would help boost sporting equality during the Green and Gold Decade and create lasting benefits for athletes and fans.

“The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games will take high performance sport directly to regional Australia. When you consider aspects of these Games, such as the full integration of para-sport, it’s a wonderful event to inspire and connect all Australians with sport. The Australian Government is proud to support our Aussie athletes and sports to represent our national and perform at their best,” Minister Wells said.



“It was incredible to watch our Australian athletes compete so brilliantly and top the medal tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but it’s even more exciting to think Australians will get to experience all that excitement firsthand and on home soil at Victoria 2026.”

Australian Sports Commission CEO Kieren Perkins OAM added: “There’s no doubt funding like this is crucial to helping Australian sport produce more medal-winning moments, but these sporting victories are also big winners for our nation more broadly, benefitting areas such as our economy and our physical and mental health.

“Australia’s High Performance 2032+ Sport Strategy outlines our collective plan to build sustainable success in Australian sport. Victoria 2026 is a huge milestone on our journey over this Green and Gold Decade to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, and beyond.”

Find out more about Squash Australia.

To find out more on the latest in world squash, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Watch live and on-demand squash for free at WORLDSQUASH.TV.