Malaysia’s Ng and Hong Kong, China’s Chan win 2023 Asian Individual Championship

Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia and Sin Yuk Chan of Hong Kong, China, have been crowned winners of the 2023 Asian Individual Championship at the Hong Kong Squash Centre after wins over India’s Velavan Senthilkumar and Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam, respectively.

In the women’s final, Chan ensured there would be cause for home celebration after playing out an exciting five-game contest with Subramaniam, who appears to be close to her best form again after a lengthy injury layoff.

In a battle between 5/8 seeds, Chan – who beat Malaysian 3/4 Rachel Arnold in the quarter final and compatriot and No.2 seed Tomato Ho in the semi final – took the lead with an 11-6 win in game one.

Subramaniam – who downed compatriot and 3/4 seed Aifa Azman in the quarter final and Japanese top seed Satomi Watanabe in the semi final – responded with an 11-9 win in game two.

In a hard-fought third game, Chan reclaimed the lead with a 14-12 victory, only to be pegged back once more when Subramaniam took game four 11-3.

The Hong Kong, China No.3 responded once more in the fifth game, putting in a dominant performance to seal an 11-1 win and a maiden Asian Individual Championship title.

In the men’s draw, defending champion and top seed Ng, who two years ago won the title without dropping a game throughout the tournament, repeated the feat once again courtesy of an 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 victory over 9/16 seed Senthilkumar.

The Indian No.5, a surprise finalist after upset wins over 5/8 seed Mohd Syafiq Kamal, No.2 seed Tsz Kwan Lau and 3/4 seed Ivan Yuen, battled hard but was unable to prevent a dominant Ng from wrapping up the contest in 34 minutes.

Result, Asian Individual Championship Women’s Final

[5/8] Chan Sin Yuk (HKG) bt [5/8] Sivasangari Subramaniam (MAS) 3-2: 11-6, 9-11, 14-12, 3-11, 11-1 (40m)

Result, Asian Individual Championship Men’s Final

[1] Eain Yow Ng (MAS) bt [9/16] Velavan Senthilkumar (IND) 3-0: 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 (34m)



