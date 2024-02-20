fbpx
Photo by Panda Man / Takumi Images. All rights reserved.
All NewsMalaysia

Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam “one to watch” – Tatler Asia

February 20, 2024

Tatler Asia has designated Malaysian squash star Sivasangari Subramaniam as one of Asia’s top sportswomen in 2024.

Subramaniam is one of squash’s toughest competitors, having returned from a career-threatening traffic accident that ruled her out of the Commonwealth Games to win two gold medals at last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games and climb to a PSA World Ranking of 14.

In Tatler Asia’s list of “19 Asian women in sport to know in 2024”, the 25-year-old appeared sixth in the list, with the publishing powerhouse describing the Malaysian No.1 as an exciting talent and “one to watch as the sport gains ground ahead of its inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.”

Tatler Asia is the publishing name of Tatler Magazine in Asia and is described as “a luxury media brand that celebrates the best of Asia.”

Sivasangari Subramaniam speaks with media at the Hangzhou Asian Games

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramThreads and X (formerly Twitter).

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV

Tags
February 20, 2024

Related Articles

Nicol David: I began to lose hope for Olympic inclusion

January 29, 2024

Top seeds crash out as Hangzhou Asian Games finalists confirmed

October 5, 2023

Ng: I enjoy playing under pressure of Asian Games

September 23, 2023

Women in Coaching Fund to support coaches in Malaysia

August 25, 2023
Back to top button