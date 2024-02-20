Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam “one to watch” – Tatler Asia

Tatler Asia has designated Malaysian squash star Sivasangari Subramaniam as one of Asia’s top sportswomen in 2024.

Subramaniam is one of squash’s toughest competitors, having returned from a career-threatening traffic accident that ruled her out of the Commonwealth Games to win two gold medals at last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games and climb to a PSA World Ranking of 14.

In Tatler Asia’s list of “19 Asian women in sport to know in 2024”, the 25-year-old appeared sixth in the list, with the publishing powerhouse describing the Malaysian No.1 as an exciting talent and “one to watch as the sport gains ground ahead of its inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.”

Tatler Asia is the publishing name of Tatler Magazine in Asia and is described as “a luxury media brand that celebrates the best of Asia.”

