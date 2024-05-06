Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam wins The World Games Athlete Of The Month

Malaysian squash star Sivasangari Subramaniam has been crowned Athlete of the Month by The World Games following the 25-year-old’s spectacular title-winning run at the London Classic.

Sivasangari went into the event ranked 16th in the world, but put together an incredible series of performances as she took down World No.1 Nour El Sherbini in the quarter-final, World No.4 Nele Gilis in the semi-final and World No.2 Hania El Hammamy in the final at Alexandra Palace.

That win for the Malaysian capped a scarcely believable year back on the tour.

In 2022, Sivasangari suffered life-threatening injuries in a traffic accident in Kuala Lumpur, which kept her out of the Commonwealth Games and caused her mobility issues in her neck.

The Malaysian No.1 now looks back to her best, with her title – the first Gold-level event won by a Malaysian since the great Nicol David in 2015 – her fourth in the last year after winning two gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games as well as the PSA World Tour Bronze-level Hong Kong Football Club Open.

Read Sivasangari’s full interview with The World Games at theworldgames.org.

