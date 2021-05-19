Mark Williams appointed CEO of England Squash

England Squash has announced the appointment of Mark Williams as Chief Executive Officer of England Squash. This follows a rigorous and open recruitment process driven by the Board and involving Sport England.

Mark joined England Squash in 2008 and held a number of positions before being appointed Director of Participation in 2014 and more recently Director of Sport in 2018.

Mark has been central in the leadership of England Squash over the past seven years, during which time he has played a significant role in reinventing the organisation as ambitious, forward thinking, and driven by values, improving relationships with major stakeholders and partners across the sport.

Mark has been responsible for key areas of the game across participation, coach development, talent and high-performance. His work has included; leading the creation of England Squash’s first ever insight-led participation programmes, overseeing the creation of a network of talent and performance hubs, helping England Squash become the UK’s first carbon neutral NGB, setting up an Inclusion and Diversity working group to lead a radical change across the sport, introducing new online courses for coaches and volunteers, and overseeing preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

As the new CEO, Mark will lead the delivery and implementation of the new strategic plan and fulfil the organisation’s vision to create a thriving, diverse and growing squash community.

Mark said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role of CEO and feel extremely privileged to lead England Squash at this crucial time for the sport. Squash has so much to offer, in terms of physical and mental wellbeing, competition, personal development, fun, fitness and social, it really does offer something for everyone, and I want to ensure that more people benefit from taking part.

“The immediate priority is to help the squash community recover from the impact of the pandemic, then we must grow the game by seeking out innovative new ways to play and increasing the visibility of the sport, so that we can reach diverse new audiences.

“I was pleased that the announcement was made on the same day as our England Squash Council Meeting, at which representatives from across the County Associations were present to discuss a range of topics, all focussed on how squash can thrive once again after such a tough year. The mood in the meeting was hugely positive and it was inspiring to see such enthusiasm from clubs and counties across the game to rebuild the sport.

“During my time with England Squash I have met so many great people that are doing a fabulous job to support the game and I know that by working together, the squash community will find the answers necessary to overcome the challenges we face. I cannot wait to get started.”

Commenting on Mark’s appointment, England Squash Chair Joy Carter said: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Mark to the role as CEO. Mark was the standout candidate from a high-quality field and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, having spent the last seven years in senior leadership roles at England Squash.

“Mark is highly respected across the game and our partners, and is the ideal person to guide the organisation into a new era as we seek to rebuild the sport from the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working closely with him to deliver our collective vision for the sport.”