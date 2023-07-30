Marwan ElShorbagy to represent England

England Squash has announced that Marwan ElShorbagy will play under the English flag with immediate effect.

World No.6 ElShorbagy, who today celebrates his 30th birthday, had previously represented Egypt, including at the 2017 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, where he helped Egypt win the title.

The move comes 13 months after ElShorbagy’s older brother, former World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy, switched allegiance to England.

Marwan, like his brother Mohamed, is a British citizen, having moved to Bristol, England, as a teenager.

Find out more.