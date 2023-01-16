Match of the year? Relive the best of the 2022 WSF Women’s World Team Championship Final

One month ago today, we were treated to one of the matches of the year as World Team Championship hosts Egypt battled USA in the final in Madinaty Sporting Club, Cairo.

Egypt, defending champions and pre-tournament favourites, went into the final having not dropped a match, despite World No.1 Nouran Gohar being given an uncomfortable time by Malaysia’s Aifa Azman in the semi-final.

USA, meanwhile, were on a historic run, obliterating their previous best-ever finish of fifth with a quarter-final win over rivals Canada and a semi-final victory over seven-time champions England.

The fireworks – both real and metaphorical – flew on and off court in front of a sell-out crowd. Relive the key moments below.

You can also rewatch the entire final, as well as ties from previous rounds, on WORLDSQUASH.TV.

