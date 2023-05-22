Milou van der Heijden on the World Squash Coaching Fast-Track Course

From top player to top coach!

What a time Milou van der Heijden has had since retiring from the professional tour.

In an interview World Squash Federation media, the Netherlands’ Milou van der Heijden discusses transitioning from life as a professional player to a coach, the World Squash Coaching Fast-Track Course, her role in the Netherlands’ first ever World Championship title, life as national team coach, and her future plans.

