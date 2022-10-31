Mostafa Asal headlines next week’s FISU World University Championships

In one week, the 2022 FISU World University Squash Championships will get underway in Giza, Egypt (7-13 November).

The FISU World University Squash Championship comprises of men’s and women’s individual championships as well as a mixed team championship played over seven days. Competitors at the championship represent the nation of their citizenship rather than their individual university.

Egypt’s World No.3 Mostafa Asal, 21, who last year became the youngest ever winner of the U.S. Open and has been tipped as a future World No.1, headlines the men’s draw.

The Cairo-native, who is famed for his pace, power and incredible recoveries, will go in as the favourite and is likely to be the top seed once the draws are announced.

Asal is far from the only high-ranked professional present in the draws, with his 21-year-old compatriot and World No.24 Moustafa El Sirty also heading to Giza.

Elsewhere, Switzerland’s Yannick Wilhelmi could be one to watch, alongside talented 22-year-old Edwin Clain of France.

The hosts will also be expected to compete for the title in a women’s draw that boasts six players who are already within the top 100 on the PSA World Tour.

19-year-old World No.35 Sana Ibrahim will hope to become the first Egyptian winner of the women’s event since Raneem El Welily in 2008, who went on to become World Champion and World No.1, though she will no doubt face stiff competition from 19-year-old compatriot Nour Aboulmakarim.

Switzerland’s Cindy Merlo, too, will be expected to go far in the tournament, with the 24-year-old World No.43 a regular on the professional circuit.

Looking ahead to the Championship, FISU Sports Director Juan-Carlos Holgado said: “Squash is a highly popular sport at global level and particularly in universities because its mixture of fun and health and fitness benefits represents a lifestyle for students.

“With Egypt being a leading nation in squash, we are glad that the 2022 FISU World University Championship comes back in this country after the 2008 edition and we value the effort of the Egyptian University Sports Federation to attract a wide local audience and make the event a great experience for the competing student athletes.”

Further updates, including draws, seedings and broadcast information, is expected shortly. For more information and updates, go to the official tournament website or follow the tournament on Facebook and Instagram.

List of entries for 2022 FISU World University Squash Championship (Individual)

Czech Republic

Vorlicek, Ondrej (M)

Zeman, David (M)

Egypt

Aboulmakarim, Nour (W)

Asal, Mostafa (M)

Elnawasany, Yahya (M)

Elsirty, Moustafa (M)

Mohamed, Sana Ibrahim (W)

France

Barbeau, Léa (W)

Clain, Edwin (M)

Jacques–Phinera, Joshua (M)

Lemarchand, Ninon (W)

Mekhalfi, Toufik (M)

Hong Kong, China

Cheng, Nga Ching (W)

Fung, Ching Hei (W)

Ho, Ka Hei (M)

Lai, Cheuk Nam Matthew (M)

To, Wai Lok (M)

Wong, Po Yui Kirstie (W)

Hungary

Nagy, Sára (W)

Nagy, Simon (M)

Szebeni, Péter Balázs (M)

Iraq

Al-Bawi, Hussein Ali Jihad (M)

Al-Mamoori, Mustafa Abbas Fadhil (M)

Al-Sammarrai, Shahad Raed (W)

Al-Sultani, Abdullah Hashim Abdullah (M)

Japan

Ando, Yuta (M)

Sone, Naoki (M)

Yasunari, Shota (M)

Netherlands

Goossens, Frank Jacobus Adrianus (M)

Hofman, Sebastiaan Franciscus Ant (M)

Maas, Fleur Adriana (W)

Marino, Romeo Waguih (M)

Van Drongelen, Megan Fay Mai (W)

Poland

Jarota, Filip (M)

Pytlowany, Jakub (M)

Republic of Korea

Jang, Yewon (W)

Ji, Donghyun (M)

Lee, Yongjung (M)

Park, Seungmin (M)

Song, Chaewon (W)

South Africa

Coetzee, Helena Susanna Aletta (W)

Mitchell, Gerard James (M)

Roux, Teagan Leigh (W)

Videler, Reuel Ethan (M)

Worth, Tristen Dane (M)

Spain

Dominguez Fernandez, Marta (W)

Gaitán Martín, Álvaro (M)

Garrido López, Pablo (M)

Vidal Herrera, Nilo (M)

Switzerland

Stettler, Sven (M)

Wilhelmi, Luca (M)

Wilhelmi, Yannick (M)

List of entries for 2022 FISU World University Squash Championship (Team)

Egypt

France

Hong Kong, China

Hungary

Iraq

Netherlands

Republic of Korea

South Africa

Spain