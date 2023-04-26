Nantambi Shifah becomes Uganda’s first female WSC accredited coach thanks to online course

Uganda’s Nantambi Shifa has become Uganda’s first ever WSC accredited squash coach after completing the online WSC Foundation Course from her home in Kampala.

The 25-year-old is one of a growing number of squash enthusiasts who have been able to start their coaching careers thanks to the global accessibility of WSC online coaching.

Shifa, who first picked up a racket at university and currently works as an administrator for the Ugandan Squash Association, was inspired to begin a coaching career after captaining her team and studying for a diploma in sports administration.

While an increasing number of in-person coaching courses are being held around Africa, Shifa was advised by Squash Federation of Africa President Lucky Mlilo that the accessibility of an online course was the ideal way to take the first step as a coach.

It quickly proved to be a great decision.

After passing the course, which provides students with the tools to run fun and engaging sessions for juniors and beginner adults across seven modules and a final exam, Shifa explained that she had found it extremely valuable: “I am glad to say I loved every bit of the course. Especially the lessons about teaching fundamentals and simplified rules, these were so interesting and really gave more skills on handling infants.”

Now, Shifa says she is hooked on coaching and is already preparing to take the next step: becoming a Level One Coach.

The Kampalan adds that she hopes to begin educating students at elementary schools as well as universities, helping to introduce a new generation to the game.

She also hopes that she will be the first of many Ugandan women who are introduced to a squash coaching career through the course: “It’s really interesting to be the first female from my country to qualify as WSC coach. We have always registered female squash players [at tournaments] and l am glad to say more ladies will be influenced by my work.”

Click here to find out more about the online World Squash Coaching Foundation Course.

