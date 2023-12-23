Nele Gilis nominated for Belgian Athlete of the Year

Belgium’s Nele Gilis has been nominated for Female Athlete of the Year by the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (Team Belgium).

Gilis has enjoyed a spectacular 2023, with the 27-year-old rising to a career-best World No.4 ranking in November of this year.

The Belgian No.1 squash player also finished the year with three major pieces of silverware. In August, Gilis won the European Individual Championship before capping the year with two titles on the PSA World Tour; the Gold-level Singapore Open and the Silver-level New Zealand Open.

Gilis, who is into the final of the the Athlete of the Year competition, is competing against boxer Oshin Derieuw and figure skater Loena Hendrickx for the honour.

To vote for Gilis, go to the Team Belgium Facebook page and react to the nomination post using the ‘care’ (🥰) reaction.

