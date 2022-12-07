Netherlands to host 2024 WSF World Masters

Netherlands has been confirmed as the hosts for the 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships, with the Frans Otten Stadion in Amsterdam hosting all of the action between August 17-24.

It will be the first time that Netherlands has hosted the WSF World Masters, with hundreds of players aged between 35 and 80 years plus set to descend on Amsterdam for the showpiece event.

The 2024 instalment of the WSF World Masters will be the 21st edition, with the most recent event taking place at the Hasta La Vista Club in Wroclaw, Poland in August, 2022. Over 1,500 matches were contested in Poland, with 650 players competing for the titles. South Africa’s Christo Potgieter and Guyana’s Nicolette Fernandes were notable medal winners at that event.

“The WSF World Masters Squash Championships is a highly-anticipated part of the WSF calendar and we’re delighted to come to an agreement with Squash Bond Netherlands to bring the tournament to the Netherlands for the first time,” said WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie.

“The Netherlands has a rich history in the sport and even boast a former Masters champion in Laurens Jan Anjema, who became the first Dutch winner of the event in 2018. We look forward to working with Squash Bond Netherlands over the next 20 months to ensure that the 2024 edition of the WSF World Masters is bigger and better than ever before.”

Squash Bond Netherlands Director Tom Lucas said: ‘’In the Netherlands we believe in the synergy between big events and increasing participation in sport. With the World Masters we believe we can offer one of the most loyal group of players a great experience in one of the most unique cities in the world, Amsterdam.

“As a federation, we are proud to be able to organise the World Masters for the first time in our history and welcome former professionals and squash enthusiasts in the Netherlands. We thank the World Squash Federation and our partners such as the Frans Otten Stadion for the possibility to host this event. Together, we have the ambition to grow the sport and the Masters community.”

SquashLevels will be the Official Rankings Partner for the event. SquashLevels’ unique ranking system will help form the seedings for the WSF World Masters across all age groups.

SquashLevels Co-Chief Executive Jethro Binns said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the World Masters in 2024. We have firmly believed for a long time that SquashLevels will make a huge difference when it comes to improving the accuracy of seedings at international events.

“It was great to launch SquashLevels successfully in the Netherlands this year alongside a number of other international federations and we’re excited about the possibilities that this opens up for creating better international events where accurate seeding is crucial to ensuring that all players are able to have a positive experience.”

For updates on the WSF World Masters Squash Championships, visit the World Squash website or follow the WSF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To watch previous tournaments from WSF and continental championships, head to worldsquash.tv