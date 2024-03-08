New Olympic sports Inspire Inclusivity on International Women’s Day 2024

The five new sports heading to the LA28 Olympic Games have come together on International Women’s Day to inspire inclusivity in sport.

Squash World No.1 Nour El Sherbini was joined by baseball softball’s Kelly Maxwell, cricket’s Smriti Mandhana, flag football’s Diana Flores and lacrosse’s Erica Evans in a video message promoting this year’s International Women’s Day theme: #InspireInclusion

A core element of the World Squash Federation (WSF) strategy is to promote achieving gender equity across the sport, including at the participation and governance level.

Squash has made significant progress towards gender equity in recent years, with subsidised women-only coaching and refereeing courses, structural changes to WSF commissions and boards, and equal prize money offered at men’s and women’s events.

Later this year, two of the WSF’s flagship events, the World Junior Championships and World Team Championships will be fully integrated for the first time, with men’s and women’s events held concurrently during both.

El Sherbini commented: ”I’m really proud to be a part of this collaboration and help inspire inclusion!

”Throughout my squash career, I have had so many role models who have inspired me, whether that was to pick up a racket, to compete for a title, or just to be the best version of myself, and I hope that I can encourage others to do the same.”

