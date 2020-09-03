New Zealand’s Grayson Retires from Professional Squash

After 17 years on the PSA World Tour, New Zealand’s Campbell Grayson has called time on his professional squash career.

The Kiwi won 14 titles on the PSA World Tour, with two of those coming last year, as he took home the Cannon Kirk Irish Squash Open and the Northwestern Mutual Life Time Houston Open crowns.

The latter was the biggest victory of his long career, and although he was unable to secure any major titles through the 17-year span on Tour, he is proud of his efforts throughout.

“I am proud that I gave my career a real go. I trained hard, chased tournaments and points all over the world,” he explained.

“I always made sure I listened and tried different ideas from coaches and spent a lot of time away from home. There is always more you want to achieve and I did set out to try and achieve more but I feel like every athlete has that.

“There were certainly some matches or tournaments that I wish went my way and that were crucial but that’s the way it goes. I’m proud that I gave it everything that I had to give.”

Along with playing on the PSA Tour, Grayson also represented his country including at the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championships, on several occasions and the Commonwealth Games.

Alongside Paul Coll, Evan Williams and Lwamba Chileshe, the Kiwi was a part of his country’s side at the most recent edition of the tournament in Washington, D.C., where New Zealand finished a respectable 5th, their best result in over a quarter of a century.

“The four Commonwealth Games events that I competed in were all very special and very memorable,” Grayson admitted.

“Winning the NZ Nationals and some of the PSA events I won were also special. I think I competed in seven World Teams events and playing for my country was always great and a lot of fun.”

After 17 years, though, Grayson has explained his reasons for stepping away, as he looks to start a family with his wife. He will continue in the sport, as a coach in the United States, something he has been doing part-time whilst playing on Tour for the last few years.

“I feel like it’s the right time for me to move on with my life. It’s been a difficult decision and one that I have thought about a lot, especially over the COVID lockdown,” the 34-year-old explained.

“Physically my body isn’t 100% anymore which makes it hard to compete at my best. Also my wife and I are looking forward to starting a family and that is where my focus lies now.

“I’m going into a temporary coaching role in the U.S. I’ve been coaching as a touring pro for the last five-six years in the States. I enjoy it and I’m looking forward to doing this in a full time capacity. I’m excited to stay in the sport, I love the game and I want to help grow the sport.”