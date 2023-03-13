Nicol David appointed Deputy Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Squash legend Nicol David has been announced as Malaysia’s Deputy Chef De Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

David, who is a former World No.1, eight-time World Champion, two-time Commonwealth Games Champion, and The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time, will assist Chef De Mission Datuk Hamidin Amin in coordinating the preparation and supervision of Team Malaysia next year in Paris.

Reacting on Instagram to the news, David said: “It was always a dream of mine to compete in the Olympics and play for Malaysia. I even went to three campaigns around the world to pitch for squash to get into the Olympic Games but unfortunately we didn’t succeed.

“Two weeks ago I got a message from [Malaysia’s Minister of Youth and Sports] Hannah Yeoh asking me if I would be keen to be the Deputy Chef de Mission. To be honest, I started crying. I was in shock because I never thought this would ever happen to me in my lifetime. I wrote back to her saying “You’re making me cry right now. I would be truly honoured to represent my country at the Olympics,” [to] which she said “ Well, that’s done then.” I still couldn’t believe it until yesterday when it officially happened in the Press conference for the Road to Gold committee.

“Unfortunately, I will not get to play anymore now but it is even more meaningful to me because I will be there for the athletes and this will be another great contribution for my country. I believe that our athletes need encouragement and my goal is to be there to share whatever knowledge that I have gained in my career to support them in reaching their own dreams.”

“I expect myself to continue to cry like a baby until the end of the Olympics in Paris 2024.

“Paris, here I come!

“Thanks Malaysia for this opportunity!”

