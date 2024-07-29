Nicol David: Being at Paris 2024 ‘ultimate dream come true’
Although squash’s Olympic inclusion came too late for former World No.1 Nicol David to compete for medals, the eight-time World Champion has still been able to live her Olympic dream for Malaysia as Deputy Chef de Mission for Paris 2024.
To find out more about the honour, the PSA Foundation spoke to David during a brief break from organising Team Malaysia.
How does it feel to be at the Olympics?
“It’s a very special moment for me as a former squash player and coming into the Olympics to look after the Malaysian contingent is truly an honour. I only dreamt of this moment for all my life and finally it’s a reality for me right here in Paris. Meeting sports athletes from all over the world at the very top of their game right in one place is just an incredible feeling.”
What has been your role within the Malaysian team this year?
“My role as Deputy Chef de Mission was mostly touching base with the respective associations of our Olympic sports and to arrange to have follow up updates on our athletes with their coaches through ongoing site visits and hearing any queries needed to be brought forward in enhancing their preparations leading up to the Olympics. Now on ground, we’re working as team managers both the Chef de Mission and myself to support group here with all our athletes needs to make sure they’re set and ready. “
What has the experience been like so far?
“It’s been super exciting especially seeing the Olympic village and especially the landmark locations of the venues for the competitions for our athletes is just buzzing. Seeing it live is the ultimate dream come true but seeing our athletes giving their all out there will be an amazing experience I will always treasure. “
What are the things that stand out the most so far?
“Seeing a world record being broken in Archery; that is something I would never have thought seen live and the atmosphere is on another level with how grand the Olympics showcases their sporting events. Such a privilege to be amongst it all.”
How important is the Olympic platform for our sport?
“It will give so much leverage in the way we can show case our sport to the world and at the same time be part of this bigger movement that the Olympics has to offer for our squash players now being Olympians representing their country. That is where we will gain such traction from countries all over to come and join in the sport.“
View this post on Instagram
What does it mean to you personally being at the Olympics?
“It means the world to me knowing that I am part of at least one Olympics and it means more to me now playing this role because I’m not here just for me to perform for my country, I’m here for my fellow country men and women fighting their heart out in this toughest arena ever. “
Finally, what advice would you give for any squash players who are part of the next Olympics?
“I would say to live every moment out there at the Olympics in LA and take in this experience to build for their lives.”
For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.
Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV