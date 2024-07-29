Nicol David: Being at Paris 2024 ‘ultimate dream come true’



How does it feel to be at the Olympics?

“It’s a very special moment for me as a former squash player and coming into the Olympics to look after the Malaysian contingent is truly an honour. I only dreamt of this moment for all my life and finally it’s a reality for me right here in Paris. Meeting sports athletes from all over the world at the very top of their game right in one place is just an incredible feeling.”

What has been your role within the Malaysian team this year?

“My role as Deputy Chef de Mission was mostly touching base with the respective associations of our Olympic sports and to arrange to have follow up updates on our athletes with their coaches through ongoing site visits and hearing any queries needed to be brought forward in enhancing their preparations leading up to the Olympics. Now on ground, we’re working as team managers both the Chef de Mission and myself to support group here with all our athletes needs to make sure they’re set and ready. “

What has the experience been like so far?

“It’s been super exciting especially seeing the Olympic village and especially the landmark locations of the venues for the competitions for our athletes is just buzzing. Seeing it live is the ultimate dream come true but seeing our athletes giving their all out there will be an amazing experience I will always treasure. “