Nicol David Named as One of Newest Members of Laureus Academy

Malaysian superstar Nicol David has been officially announced as a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

David joins three other female sports stars – Lindsey Vonn, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Paralympic hero Daniel Dias – in being named as a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, which pledges to use the power of sport to improve the lives of young people around the world.

The news was announced before the winners of the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards are to be unveiled from Seville on May 6, and brings the number of Laureus Academy Members to 71.

David is arguably the greatest women’s player in the history of squash. She was World No.1 in the world for a record-breaking 108 months until September 2015, and won the World Championship a record eight times between 2005 and 2014. She also won the British Open five times and two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

A huge star in her home country of Malaysia, she became a Laureus Ambassador in 2014.

“This is truly an incredible honour to be recognised by Laureus as an Academy Member together with all the sporting greats in their field that have impacted the world of sports,” said David.

“I’ve always dreamed of being part of Laureus even when I was a young athlete. Sport is life changing and it has certainly changed my life. I will do my very best to contribute in fulfilling Laureus’ vision by reaching out to more children and communities in need through sport in my own country, Malaysia, and globally as well.”

Laureus World Sports Academy Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick hailed the new Members of the Laureus Academy, saying: “This is an incredible group of sporting superstars. We are delighted to have four illustrious new members of the Laureus Family.

“I have spoken at length with them all and they cannot wait to begin to help us achieve our purpose to support the work of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation which uses the power of sport to improve young people’s lives and help us fulfil the visionary words of our first patron, Nelson Mandela: ‘Sport has the power to change the world’.”

Laureus has now become one of the most influential and active sports-driven social enterprises operating in the field of Sports for Development. Since its inception, Laureus has helped to improve the lives of more than six million children and young adults, and now supports over 250 sports-based community programmes around the world.

Academy Members are also the ultimate sports jury, voting each year to decide the Winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards, and have voted to select this year’s winners, who will be revealed in two days time, on May 6, in Seville.