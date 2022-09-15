Non-stop squash for 40 hours in world record charity bid

Two squash players will attempt to play for 40 continuous hours in a charity bid to break the world record.

Alex Preston and Michael Pearce will begin playing at 4am tomorrow (Friday 16 September) at Tring Squash Club in Hertfordshire, England, and will not leave the court until 8pm the next day as they raise money for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

The current record, recognised by The Guinness Book of Records, stands at 38 hours and 27 seconds and belongs to Jamie Barnett and Len Granger, who set the record at Barnt Green Sports Club in Worcestershire, England, in 2015.

Preston explained that the motivation for the record attempt stems from losing his mother, Pam, last year, who was a major force in grassroots squash and was cared for by the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

“I’ve gained a world of experience and character from squash and want to see how I can use this to give back,” Preston said.

“My motivation in this stems from losing my amazing Mum last year to cancer. She provided everything to me and my siblings including building Thame Squash Club with raw spirit and determination, at enormous financial risk to herself and my older siblings in 1975.

“I wanted to do something that raised money for her named charity, brought people together to do a fun challenging thing (this she would have wanted) and just something to help with the grieving and coming to terms with the hole in our hearts.

“I grew up within Thame Squash Club in the 80s and 90s ,including a stint of actually living in the building. Squash has given me a great social life and a competitive outlet no matter where in the world my wife Joanne and I have travelled to or lived.”

Money raised by Preston and Pearce will go towards a hospital-grade bladder scanner, which will greatly improve the comfort of patients cared for by the hospice.

Click here to donate to the record attempt’s Just Giving page.

Supporters at the club are welcomed and there is an overnight team squashathon on Friday night, followed by a party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tring Squash Club on Saturday.