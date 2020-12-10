Norwegian Viking Spirit Makes Level 2 Coaching Course Happen

The Norwegian Squash Federation pulled out all the stops to deliver a WSF Level 2 coaching course in Larvik last week.

Through both the tenacity of the new General Secretary, Tord Bakke Arvesen, and the commitment of Matt McFahn, the Norwegian Squash Federation Club and Coach Education lead as well as a WSF Tutor, the course has gone ahead in a socially-distanced set up.

Initially planned for Oslo, the level 2 coaching course was moved to Larvik when the Oslo authorities closed leisure facilities in order to contain and reduce cases of COVID-19 across the city. Larvik, on the south coast, had less cases and the course was relocated there.

“Tord and I discussed how we might make the level 2 work along with the launch of their new Club Development Support packages,” said McFahn.

“I arrived in Oslo at the beginning of November and undertook my 10-day quarantine. We knew early on during my stay we’d have to relocate the course due to the Oslo authorities closing sports facilities, but we were totally committed to finding solutions to make it happen. We’ve been really impressed with the commitment of the candidates who have agreed to travel to Larvik for the course during these challenging times.”

WSF Coaching Lead, Michael Khan, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to run this course. We’ve had to find unique solutions to travel and lockdown problems, and it’s great to see things happen.

“We normally send a second tutor to assess the course, but due to quarantine rules, we’re using video conferencing technology to manage this instead.”