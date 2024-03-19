Number of World Squash Coaching courses increases by 62 percent

Last year, the number of World Squash Coaching courses delivered increased by 62.5 percent on 2022’s figures.
World Squash Coaching is the WSF coach education programme and is run in partnership with regional and national federations to provide a unified and standardised coaching structure.
There are three levels within World Squash Coaching, as well as an online Foundation Course.
Last year, 52 World Squash Coaching courses were held around the world, with a total of 548 participants taking part.
This represents a 62.5 percent increase on 2022, when 32 courses were delivered to 455 participants.
Commenting on the increase, Sarah Fitz-Gerald, chair of the World Squash Coaching Commission, said: “Becoming a WSF-accredited squash coach is a great way to begin a coaching career, with expert guidance from our tutors providing candidates all the tools needed to coach at every level.
“It’s great to see more aspiring and established coaches taking part in programmes around the world. The more qualified coaches there are, the stronger squash will be, from the grassroots to the elite level.
“Thanks and congratulations to all the coaches who participated last year, particularly those who took that first step on their coaching journey.
“Thanks also to our amazing World Squash Coaching tutors, who have delivered courses around the world and in every one of our continental federations.”
|Region
|Number of WSC courses delivered in 2023
|Africa
|4
|Asia
|15
|Europe
|11
|Oceania
|9
|Pan America
|13
Find out more about being an accredited squash coach at worldsquash.org.
Get exclusive access to coaching workshops and share ideas with fellow coaches on the World Squash Federation accredited coaches Facebook page.
For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter).
Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV