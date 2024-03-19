Number of World Squash Coaching courses increases by 62 percent

Last year, the number of World Squash Coaching courses delivered increased by 62.5 percent on 2022’s figures.

World Squash Coaching is the WSF coach education programme and is run in partnership with regional and national federations to provide a unified and standardised coaching structure.

There are three levels within World Squash Coaching, as well as an online Foundation Course.

Last year, 52 World Squash Coaching courses were held around the world, with a total of 548 participants taking part.

This represents a 62.5 percent increase on 2022, when 32 courses were delivered to 455 participants.

Commenting on the increase, Sarah Fitz-Gerald, chair of the World Squash Coaching Commission, said: “Becoming a WSF-accredited squash coach is a great way to begin a coaching career, with expert guidance from our tutors providing candidates all the tools needed to coach at every level.