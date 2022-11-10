fbpx
One month to go until 2022 WSF Women’s World Team Championship

November 10, 2022

There’s just one month to go until the WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championship, which is returning after a COVID-enforced four-year hiatus.

Between 10-16 December, 17 teams will head to Cairo’s Madinaty Sports Club to compete in the premier international squash tournament in the women’s game.

The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match clashes.

Click here for the list of teams.

November 10, 2022

