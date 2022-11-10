One month to go until 2022 WSF Women’s World Team Championship

There’s just one month to go until the WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championship, which is returning after a COVID-enforced four-year hiatus.

Between 10-16 December, 17 teams will head to Cairo’s Madinaty Sports Club to compete in the premier international squash tournament in the women’s game.

The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match clashes.

