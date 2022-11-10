All NewsMajor Event NewsWorld Champs
One month to go until 2022 WSF Women’s World Team Championship
There’s just one month to go until the WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championship, which is returning after a COVID-enforced four-year hiatus.
Between 10-16 December, 17 teams will head to Cairo’s Madinaty Sports Club to compete in the premier international squash tournament in the women’s game.
The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match clashes.