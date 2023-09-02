One year to go until FISU World University Squash Championships, Johannesburg

Today marks one year until the 2024 FISU World University Squash Championships.

The upcoming event – which comprises of men’s and women’s individual championships and a mixed team championship – will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, 2-8 September 2024.

The championships, staged biennially by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), are open to university students aged 18-25 and have included squash since the 1996 championships in Maastricht.

At last year’s event in New Giza, Egyptian duo Mostafa Asal and Sana Ibrahim won the individual titles, with Ibrahim’s victory making her the first Egyptian woman to win the event since Raneem El Welily in 2008.

Celebrating the milestone, WSF President Zena Wooldridge, who until 2021 chaired FISU’s International Technical Committee for squash, said: “Squash is synonymous with university sport and this Championship has an incredible list of previous winners who went on to become World number ones and/or World Champions. Players such as Thierry Lincou, Karim Darwish, Raneem El Welily and Ramy Ashour. So, the event has a great heritage.

“Johannesburg will also be a wonderful host city, with the glass show court at the esteemed Wanderers Club, host to so many global events over the years. South Africa has entered this event since it started, so we are really looking forward to the championship taking place in this great squash playing nation.”

FISU Sports Director Juan-Carlos Holgado said: “We are delighted to have South Africa as one of the countries hosting a FISU World Championships in 2024. As an International Federation, we aim to provide sports and human experiences to university athletes all around the World in the 77 sports FISU recognize. University Squash athletes will experience the warm hospitality everybody in Johannesburg offers visitors and a top-level event resulting from teamwork between the University of Johannesburg, Squash South Africa, and University Sport South Africa. We are looking forward to witnessing a successful event for the participants, the Organizing Committee, the sport of Squash and FISU.”

The FISU entry portal (for all sports/events) is managed via the respective National University Sport Federation (NUSF). Find out more.

For more information on the championships, visit the FISU website or follow FISU on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Keep up with the latest in World Squash news by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Twitter.