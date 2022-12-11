One year to go until WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship

Today, 11 December, marks one year to go until the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, which will take place in Tauranga, New Zealand 11-17 December 2023.

Tauranga, located in the Bay of Plenty on New Zealand’s North Island, is being increasingly recognised as one of squash’s top venues. The city, which was due to host the 2021 edition of the tournament only for plans to be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, won plaudits from players and fans alike for the atmosphere generated at both the inaugural Nations Cup and the New Zealand Open earlier this year.

WSF CEO William Louis-Marie said: “We’re delighted that the Men’s World Team Championship will finally be heading to Tauranga. Squash is thriving in New Zealand, both at the top of the game and at the grassroots level thanks to the work of Squash New Zealand and the entire New Zealand squash community.

“The WSF cannot wait to celebrate the premier men’s team event in Tauranga and I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store!”

Martin Dowson, CEO of Squash NZ, added: “The successful return of the NZ Open to the international calendar has really set the scene for NZ to host the world’s best male players in 12 months’ time – we can’t wait.”

Defending champions Egypt will likely travel to New Zealand as favourites. The North African nation has won four of the last five championships and boasts two of the world’s top three players, with reigning individual World Champion and World No.1 Ali Farag and 21-year-old World No.3 Mostafa Asal likely to lead the team.

New Zealand’s Paul Coll, who in March this year became the first ever Kiwi male to become World No.1, will no doubt lead the home hopes.

The 30-year-old, who won singles and mixed doubles gold medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and has represented New Zealand at four World Team Championships since 2011, said: “One year to go and I can’t wait! I’m looking forward to welcoming everyone to another great tournament!”

Further details on the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, including teams, squads and draws, will follow in due course.

The WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties.

