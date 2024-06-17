Ong Beng Hee to set up academy in Beijing

Top squash coach and former World No.7 Ong Beng Hee is setting up a new squash academy in Beijing, China after three years as head coach of the United States national team.

The Malaysian, who as a player won two Asian Games gold medals and as a coach guided the US Women’s Team to their first ever WSF World Team Championship final, will head up the Dream Squash academy in China’s capital.

Speaking to Squash Site last week, he said that the inclusion of squash in the LA28 Olympic Games meant new opportunities around the world.

“Since squash was confirmed as an Olympic sport last year, it has gained increasing recognition in China, with a growing demand and rapid rise in young players.

“The resources and potential there are enormous, and Dream Squash is confident in its ability to impact the development of squash in China, ultimately benefiting the sport on an international scale.

“The opportunity to start this academy arose after meeting several enthusiastic parents seeking a better, more systematic training structure for their children.

“The focus is to provide the young players a structured training programme, a platform to support this game from grassroots to elite, with each players’ goal in mind and support them in applying to school of their choice through squash.

“Together with dedicated parents, we have founded this academy, with Beijing as our first centre, and long term plans to expand to other regions in China.”

“Our academy is open to players from all countries, we’re passionate to create a hub for the Asian squash community.

“With my experience as a former player and coach in Malaysia, Qatar, and the US, I’m confident we can offer the squash community exciting opportunities to improve their game and achieve their goals.”

Dream Squash will launch following the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his time at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center, he said: “It has been an honour to have served as the US national team head coach. I have truly enjoyed the experience of working with US Squash, gaining much valuable experience over the past three years.

“During the past three years, both the US women’s and men’s teams have achieved their highest positions ever, and I’m proud to have contributed to their progress in such a short period.”

Ong Beng Hee’s academy launch comes at an exciting time for squash in China, where squash is growing in popularity, with the country having recently hosted major squash tournaments at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023, this year’s Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, and next year’s The World Games in Chengdu.

