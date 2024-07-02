Orfi and Zakaria made favourites as draw and seedings announced for 2024 WSF World Junior Championships in Houston

The draws and seedings have been announced for the 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships, which are taking place in Houston, USA from 12-23 July.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Amina Orfi of Egypt has been declared top seed as the 17-year-old aims to equal national legend Nour El Sherbini’s haul of three World Junior titles. The two-time champion, who has risen as high as World No.11 in the PSA World Rankings this season, will receive a bye in the first round and, should the tournament go to seedings, will contest an all-Egyptian final against Fayrouz Aboelkheir.

In the men’s draw, 2023 runner up Mohamad Zakaria has been made the early favourite, with the Egyptian targeting a first ever title after a painful defeat to Pakistan’s Hamza Khan last year.

Khan, who last year ended Pakistan’s 37-year wait for the title, has been named No.2 seed, meaning that the Houston crowd could be in for a second showdown between the two in the final.

Hosts USA meanwhile have three players seeded inside the top eight across both draws. In the women’s draw, Caroline Fouts is seeded [3/4], with Riya Navani seeded [5/8]. In the men’s draw, Rishi Srivastava is the sole American seeded, with the 18-year-old seeded [3/4].

Draws and seedings for the team events, which are being held concurrently for the first time in World Juniors history, will be announced following the commencement of the individual event.

*CLICK HERE to view the full draws and seedings for the 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships.

*Draws subject to change in the event of player withdrawals.

Women’s Seeds 1-8, 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championship

Men’s Seeds 1-8, 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championship

[1] Amina Orfi (EGY)[2] Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY)[3/4] Nadien Elhammamy (EGY)[3/4] Caroline Fouts (USA)[5/8] Janna Galal (EGY)[5/8] Nour Megahed (EGY)[5/8] Riya Navani (USA)[5/8] Anahat Singh (IND)[1] Mohamad Zakaria (EGY)[2] Hamza Khan (PAK)[3/4] Juan Torres (COL)[3/4] Rishi Srivastava (USA)[5/8] Marwan Abdelsalam (EGY)[5/8] Omar Azzam (EGY)[5/8] Jose Santamaria (COL)[5/8] Javier Romo (ECU)

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships are taking place at Houston Squash Club, Texas, from 12-23 July.

Keep up with all the action at wsfworldjuniors.com.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV