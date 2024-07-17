Orfi becomes first player to win hat-trick of WSF World Junior Championship titles

Amina Orfi has become the first ever player to win a hat-trick of WSF World Junior Squash Championship titles after a comprehensive win over Egyptian compatriot Fayrouz Aboelkheir in Houston Squash Club, USA.

Orfi, 17, who won the 2022 edition in France and the 2023 edition in Australia, came into today’s final against Aboelkheir knowing that a win would see her draw level with Egyptian legend Nour El Sherbini’s record haul of three titles, but put her in a class of her own as the only player to win three consecutively.

The top seed, who like Aboelkheir went into today’s final in Texas having not dropped a single game, looked edgy early on as Aboelkheir made the brighter start, but eventually settled to take the opener 11-7.

The 17-year-old then doubled her lead after a mammoth 23-minute second game, with Orfi seeing four game balls saved before converting.

That win put the wind in her sails and, in a fractious third game, she closed out 11-5 to cap a famous victory.

Afterwards, she said: “I still can’t believe it! I came into this match expecting a battle; all our past matches were close with tie-breaks. I knew I had to be focused from the beginning and take advantage.

“I’m so happy to win and I’m already looking forward to the team event!

Both Aboelkheir and Orfi now face a quick reconciliation, with the pair set to lead defending champions Egypt in the team championship, which begins tomorrow (18 July).

The final of the men’s individual championship, between Egypt’s Mohamad Zakaria and Republic of Korea’s Joo Young Na, is taking place now, live on https://worldsquash.tv.

Result: 2024 WSF World Junior Championship, Women’s Final

[1] Amina Orfi (EGY) bt [2] Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY)

3-0: 11-7, 15-13, 11-5 (48m)