Orfi into final of TWG Athlete of the Year

Teen squash sensation Amina Orfi has reached the final of The World Games Athlete of the Year after finishing inside the top 10 of the first round of public voting.
Orfi, 16, is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the game and enjoyed a breakout year in 2023 on the junior and professional circuit that has led to a rapid rise to World No.16.
Orfi’s achievements in 2023 include:
- Winning the 2023 WSF World Junior Championship
- Leading Egypt to the WSF World Junior Team Championship title
- Reaching the last 16 of the World Championship, the quarter-final of the US Open and the last 16 in both the Qatar Classic and Hong Kong Squash Open
- Reaching two Bronze-level finals on the PSA World Tour
The Egyptian is currently playing in the Platinum-level J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, where she has reached the quarter-final after defeating World No.8 Tinne Gilis.
Click here to vote for Amina Orfi for The World Games Athlete of the Year.
IWGA Voting rules:
From 22nd January, 2024 at 12:00 GMT, only the 10 highest ranked candidates at that time will continue in the race. All candidates will re-start with 0 votes.
Voting ends on 31st January, 2024 at 12:00 GMT.
You can give your votes to the candidates on The World Games website once per 24 hours. Votes must be given each time to two candidates: 2 votes to your first-choice candidate and 1 vote to your second-choice candidate. If you try to give votes to one candidate only, the votes will not be registered.
The numbers of votes cast for each candidate will be visible throughout the campaign.
All voters shall act in accordance with fair play in sport. The IWGA will scrutinise the voting process closely, and any anomalies that appear will be investigated. Any conduct that is against the sporting spirit may result in consequences.