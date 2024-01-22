Orfi into final of TWG Athlete of the Year

Teen squash sensation Amina Orfi has reached the final of The World Games Athlete of the Year after finishing inside the top 10 of the first round of public voting.

Orfi, 16, is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the game and enjoyed a breakout year in 2023 on the junior and professional circuit that has led to a rapid rise to World No.16.

Orfi’s achievements in 2023 include:

Winning the 2023 WSF World Junior Championship

Leading Egypt to the WSF World Junior Team Championship title

Reaching the last 16 of the World Championship, the quarter-final of the US Open and the last 16 in both the Qatar Classic and Hong Kong Squash Open

Reaching two Bronze-level finals on the PSA World Tour

The Egyptian is currently playing in the Platinum-level J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, where she has reached the quarter-final after defeating World No.8 Tinne Gilis.

Click here to vote for Amina Orfi for The World Games Athlete of the Year.