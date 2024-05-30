Over 1,000 players register for record-breaking WSF World Masters Squash Championships

Over 1,000 masters squash players could compete in this year’s WSF World Masters Squash Championships in Amsterdam after a record number of entries, which would make it the biggest event in World Squash Federation history.

The World Masters, which sees squash players aged 35+ competing in age categories for the title of world champion, is taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands between 15-22 August.

Previously, the record number of entries for a WSF event was set at the 2016 World Masters in Johannesburg, South Africa, in which 951 squash players competed.

With 1,050 players already provisionally registered and two days to go until entry closes, it is likely that this year’s event will be the first to record over 1,000 players.

Reflecting on the news, WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “It’s amazing to see a new benchmark for World Masters entries. It’s a barometer of how squash is thriving, and that the challenges of the pandemic are behind us. At the other end of the age scale, it is consistent with record entries for this year’s World Junior Championships, with two new Federations entered for Houston in July.

“For this year’s World Masters Championship it’s looking like a significant surge in entries, with still a few days before entries close. Amsterdam and the Frans Otten Stadion will be buzzing and in need of every one of its 21 courts!

“Congratulations to the European Squash Federation and Squash Bond Nederland for their part in generating this impressive level of entries.”

ESF President Thomas Troedsson added: “It is a privilege for the European Squash Federation to assist Squash Bond Nederland and WSF in organising the World Masters this year. We are positively surprised that entries have surpassed the 1,000 mark for the first time in the event’s history.”

Registration for the 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships closes 01 June at 23:59 (GMT+1), click here to register or visit wsfworldmasters2024.nl

This year’s World Masters also sees the return of the Masters Nations Cup, a popular team event that runs within the main competition. Find out more about the Masters Nations Cup here.

