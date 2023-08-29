fbpx
Over eight million squash fans engaged with 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

August 29, 2023

Last month’s WSF World Junior Squash Championships were the best performing on social media in event history, with over eight million people interacting with the championships via social media and on worldsquash.tv.

The championships – which are held every year and see the best young talents from around the globe battle it out for the title of World Junior Champion – were played in Melbourne Sports Centres, Australia, between 18-29 July this year, with Pakistan’s Hamza Khan winning the men’s event, Egypt’s Amina Orfi winning the women’s event and Egypt winning the  women’s team event.

Approximately eight million individual fans interacted with the championships across World Squash Federation social media channels, alongside 97,000 views from 19,000 fans on worldsquash.tv, the best event figures for the WSF’s streaming platform since its launch last year.

Commenting on the news, WSF CEO Louis-Marie said: “Itʼs official – in terms of social media exposure, Melbourne 2023 was our biggest ever World Championships!

“Thanks and congratulations to all involved, in particular the incredible team at Squash Australia, for their role in making the event such a success.

“We’ve seen really positive growth on our social media channels recently. Last year, the WSF was the fastest growing international sporting federation on Instagram and today’s figures represent a great milestone for us as we showcase the game’s best young talents to an ever-growing audience.”

August 29, 2023

