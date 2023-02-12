Pakistan and Malaysia win 21st Asian Junior Team Championships

Pakistan and Malaysia have been crowned the Men’s and Women’s Asian Junior Team champions, respectively, after final wins in Chennai, India.

In the men’s final, which pitted defending champions Pakistan against hosts India, it was the top seeds who were able to come out on top.

Noor Zaman – grandson of former World No.1 Qamar Zaman – edged a close battle with Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, while Hamza Khan recorded a comfortable 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 victory over Paarth Ambani.

In the women’s final, Malaysia recorded a fourth consecutive title with a 2-0 win over Hong Kong, China.

Aira Azman – younger sister to World No.31 Aifa Azman – beat Wai Sze Wing 11-2, 11-9, 11-5, with Yasshmita Jadishkumar getting the better of Toby Tse 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7.

Result: 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 – Men

[1] Pakistan bt [2] India 2-0

Noor Zaman bt Krishna Mishra 3-1: 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9

Hamza Khan bt Paarth Ambani 3-0: 11-7, 11-5, 11-4

Muhammad Ashab Irfan v Shaurya Bawa (w/d)

Result: 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 – Women

[1] Malaysia bt [2] Hong Kong, China 2-0

Aira Azman bt Wai Sze Wing 3-0: 11-2, 11-9, 11-5

Yasshmita Jadishkumar bt Toby Tse 3-2: 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7

Whitney Wilson v Leung Ka Huen (w/d)

Follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Watch live and on-demand squash at WORLDSQUASH.TV.