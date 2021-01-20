Zaynab Khan and Noor Ul Huda go head-to-head in the women's Pakistan Nationals final
Zaynab Khan and Noor Ul Huda go head-to-head in the women's Pakistan Nationals final
Pakistan National Championship: Khan Captures Title

January 20, 2021

Zaynab Khan is the 2021 Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Women Squash Championship winner after the World No.178 overcame fellow Pakistani player Noor Ul Huda in a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Hyderabad Gymkhana Club.

17-year-old Khan, from Karachi, is the women’s Pakistani No.10 but took out the country’s leading player, Amna Fayyaz in the quarter-finals following an injury to the World No.86.

Khan made the most of her progression into the semi-finals as she took out No.3 seed Rushna Mehboob in four games, before her most complete performance of the week saw her defeat Ul Huda by an 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 to get her hands on the title.

Khan’s performance comes a month after falling at the first hurdle to Fayyaz at the Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Women.

As well as the on-court action, tournament organisers arranged for the players and officials to visit a number of heritage sites across Hyderabad, including the Mukhi House Museum, the Sindh Museum and Talpur Hawali.

Result – Final: 2021 Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Women Squash Championship

[5] Zaynab Khan (PAK) bt [4] Noor Ul Huda (PAK) 3-0: 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 (16m)

