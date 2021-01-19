Zaynab Khan takes on Amna Fayyaz - photo credit: Yasir Rajput
Pakistan National Championship: Khan & Ul Huda Set Up Final Clash

January 19, 2021

Zaynab Khan and Noor Ul Huda will go head-to-head for the 2021 Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Women Squash Championship trophy after they achieved respective victories over Rushna Mehboob and Komal Khan to reach the title decider.

Karachi-based Khan’s run to the final is notable for her win over top seed Amna Fayyaz in the quarter-finals, who was forced to retire when 6-1 up in the fifth game after fighting back from two games down.

Khan also saw off Hira Aqeel in round one, while Ul Huda dispatched Kainat Amir and Ilsa Imran in the first round and quarter-finals, respectively, as well as Komal Khan.

They will now do battle for the title at the Hyderabad Gymkhana Club today to become women’s Pakistan National Champion.

Results – Semi-Finals: 2021 Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Women Squash Championship

[5] Zaynab Khan (PAK) bt [3] Rushna Mehboob (PAK) 3-1: 11-4, 5-11, 11-5, 14-12 (32m)

[4] Noor Ul Huda (PAK) bt Komal Khan (PAK) 3-1: 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 (29m)

Draw – Final: To Be Played January 19th

[5] Zaynab Khan (PAK) v [4] Noor Ul Huda (PAK)

