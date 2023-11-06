Pan Am Squash elects new board

Federación Panamericana de Squash (FPS) voted in a new Executive Committee on Saturday during the Annual General Meeting of the Federacion Panamericana de Squash (FPS) in Santiago, Chile.

Twenty-one national federations (Argentina, Barbados, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and USA) together with the Athletes Commission elected President Sergio Becerra (Colombia, formerly the FPS Vice President), Vice President Esteban Casarino (Paraguay, formerly the FPS Vice President South America), Secretary General Lolly Gillen (Canada, re-elected), Vice President North America Renato Paiva (USA), Vice President Cristina Echeverria (El Salvador), Vice President Caribbean Karen Anderson (Jamaica), and Vice President South America Juan Pablo Garcia (Argentina).

The board will serve a four-year term and will be responsible for overseeing the development of squash throughout Pan America.

“It is a tremendous honour to be President of the FPS and to serve our membership as we continue to raise the bar and profile of our sport globally on our road to LA 2028 Olympics,” President Becerra said.

Becerra added “massive thanks to [outgoing President] Francisco Paradisi for his leadership and guidance these last four years. He has put squash in Pan America on a higher platform and we are all extremely grateful for his contributions.”

The election took place during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, where Colombia and USA enjoyed strong showings with three golds each, alongside a gold medal for Peru in the men’s individual championship.

