Pan American and Asian Junior Championships conclude

The 30th Asian Junior Individual Championships and the 19th Pan American Individual, Doubles and Team Championships concluded this weekend in Dalian, China and Buenos Aires, Argentina, respectively.

In Argentina, where play was streamed for free on worldsquash.tv, the Colombia was the most successful nation as they picked up three gold medals with wins in the men’s team event, the men’s doubles event and the men’s individual event.

Hosts Argentina also enjoyed a successful championship, with Segundo Portabales and Paula Rivero delivering a title in the mixed doubles event.

Elsewhere, USA picked up two golds after wins in the women’s team final and the women’s individual final, with Ecuador winning the remaining gold with a victory in the women’s doubles final.

In Dalian – host city of the 2018 WSF Women’s World Team Squash Championship – Malaysia capped a successful week in China with a total of five gold medals, winning the finals of both U19 events as well as the Men’s U17 final, the Men’s U15 final and the Women’s U13 final.

Elsewhere, India’s Anahat Singh won the Women’s U17 event, Hong Kong, China’s Helen Tang won the Women’s U15 event and Pakistan’s Nauman Khan won the Men’s U13 event.

Find out more about Federación Panamericana de Squash.

Find out more about the Asian Individual Squash Championships.

Summary of winners: 19th Pan American Squash Championships

Women’s Individual Championship: Samantha Jaffe (USA)

Men’s Individual Championship: Juan Torres (COL)

Women’s Doubles Championship: Maria Emilia Falconi and Rafaela Garcia (ECU)

Men’s Doubles Championship: Juan Irisarri and Juan Torres (COL)

Mixed Doubles Championship: Segundo Portabales and Paula Rivero (ARG)

Women’s Team Championship: USA

Men’s Team Championship: Colombia

Summary of winners: 30th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships

Women’s U19: Aira Azman (MAS)

Men’s U19: Joachim Chuah (MAS)

Women’s U17: Anahat Singh (IND)

Men’s U17: Low Wa Sern (MAS)

Women’s U15: Helen Tang (HKG)

Men’s U15: Jayden Oon (MAS)

Women’s U13: Jinoreeka Manivannan (MAS)

Men’s U13: Nauman Khan (PAK)