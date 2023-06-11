Pan American Senior Championship: Golds for Canada’s Naughton and Peru’s Elias

Hollie Naughton secured Canada’s first Pan American individual title for 17 years while Peru’s Diego Elias won his third individual title at the conclusion of the 2023 Pan American Senior Championships yesterday in Cartagena, Colombia.

No.2 seed Naughton, 28, delivered Canada’s first individual title since Jonathon Power beat Eric Galves in Medellin in 2006 with a 3-0 win over USA’s 5/8 seed Marina Stefanoni.

Despite the 3-0 scoreline, the final was a tense affair, with the Canadian No.1 edging the first and third games on tie breaks, either side of an 11-7 win in game two.

In the men’s final, World No.2 Elias, who earlier this year became the first South American to reach World No.1, looked to be coasting to a third title after taking the first two games of his clash against Colombia’s Juan Camilo Vargas 11-7, 11-7, only for Vargas to hit back with a 12-10 win in game three.

Elias, however, regrouped well to take the fourth game 11-6 to wrap up the title.

Elsewhere, in the men’s doubles final, Mexico’s Cesar Salazar and Leonel Cardenas battled back from a game down to beat USA 2-1. In the women’s doubles final, Mexico’s Sarahi Lopez and Paola Franco were awarded a walkover victory over Colombia’s Laura Tovar and Lucia Bautista, with Canada’s Sydney Maxwell and Liam Marrison awarded a walkover against Colombia’s Catalina Palaez and Miguel Rodriguez in the mixed doubles final.

Earlier in the week, USA beat Canada 2-1 in the women’s team final and Peru beat Colombia in the men’s team final.

Result: Pan American Senior Championship Women’s Final

[2] Hollie Naughton (CAN) bt [5/8] Marina Stefanoni (USA) 3-0: 15-13, 11-7, 12-10 (39m)

Result: Pan American Senior Championship Men’s Final

[1] Diego Elias (PER) bt [5/8] Juan Camilo Vargas (COL) [h2h] 11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6 (46m)



Detailed results

