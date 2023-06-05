Pan American Senior Championships and Asian Individual Championships underway

Two major events are underway on opposite sides of the globe this week, with the Pan American Senior Championships taking place in Cartagena, Colombia and the Asian Individual Championships in Hong Kong, China.

The Pan American Senior Championships, which are being played between 4-10 June, includes men’s and women’s individual championships, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championships. The latest draws and results can be found here.

Former World No.1 Diego Elias of Peru and USA’s Sabrina Sobhy are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s draws.

The Asian Individual Championships, which are being played between 6-10 June, features a men’s draw and a women’s draw, with Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng and Japan’s Satomi Watanabe top seeds, respectively. The latest draws and results can be found here.

Click here for the Asian Individual Championship programme.

Keep up to date with the latest from the World Squash Federation by following the WSF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.