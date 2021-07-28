Perry and Makin Named Top Seeds for 2021 British National Squash Championships

England’s Sarah-Jane Perry and Welshman Joel Makin have been seeded first for the 2021 British National Squash Championships which will take place at Manchester’s National Squash Centre between Tuesday August 3 – Friday August 6.

The British National Squash Championships feature a 16-man and 16-woman draw consisting of 15 of the highest-ranked British player in addition to one wildcard.

Kenilworth-based Perry, a two-time British Nationals champion after wins in 2015 and 2020, will take on fellow Englishwoman Jasmin Kalar in round one and is expected to play Wales’ Tesni Evans in the final.

Evans, the World No.10 from St Asaph, will play England’s Saran Nghiem on the opening day. Evans could play 2020 runner-up Jasmine Hutton in the quarter-finals, before she is predicted to clash with four-time winner Alison Waters in the semis. Perry, meanwhile, has the likes of Rachael Chadwick and Emily Whitlock on her side of the draw.

In the men’s draw, 2020 runner-up Makin and reigning champion James Willstrop are seeded to meet in a repeat of last year’s final, which Willstrop won to collect a fourth British Nationals trophy.

Makin is vying to become the first Welshman ever to get his hands on the coveted trophy, but must first get past a round one encounter with Scotland’s Rory Stewart as well as predicted matches against England’s Nathan Lake and Scotland’s Greg Lobban in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Willstrop, meanwhile, will line up against fellow Englishman Miles Jenkins in the opening round and the former World No.1 will look forward to further matches against the likes of George Parker and Adrian Waller as he bids to reach a 12th British Nationals final.

All the action from the British National Squash Championships will be shown live on SQUASHTV (to users with a free digital subscription), the England Squash and PSA World Tour Facebook pages, as well as englandsquash.tv.

For updates on the British National Squash Championships, please visit the official tournament website or follow England Squash on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

2021 British Nationals Squash Championships: Men’s Draw

[1] Joel Makin (WAL) v Rory Stewart (SCO)

Richie Fallows (ENG) v Nathan Lake (ENG)

Declan James (ENG) v Sean Conroy (IRE)

Sam Todd (ENG) v [4] Greg Lobban (SCO)

[3] Adrian Waller (ENG) v Connor Sheen (ENG)

Emyr Evans (WAL) v Patrick Rooney (ENG)

George Parker (ENG) v Ben Coleman (ENG)

Miles Jenkins (ENG) v [2] James Willstrop (ENG)

2021 British Nationals Squash Championships: Women’s Draw

[1] Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) v Jasmin Kalar (ENG)

Anna Kimberley (ENG) v Rachael Chadwick (ENG)

Lucy Turmel (ENG) v Alicia Mead (ENG)

Margot Prow (ENG) v [4] Emily Whitlock (WAL)

[3] Alison Waters (ENG) v Katie Malliff (ENG)

Georgina Kennedy (ENG) v Lisa Aitken (SCO)

Jasmine Hutton (ENG) v Ali Loke (WAL)

Saran Nghiem (ENG) v [2] Tesni Evans (WAL)