Peru’s Diego Elias becomes first South American to reach World No.1

For the first time in squash history, a South American player has reached World No.1.

Peru’s Diego Elias was today officially announced as the new World No.1 in the PSA World Rankings (week commencing 17 April 2023).

Elias, 26, is known as ‘the Peruvian Puma’ for his incredible reflexes and retrievals and has reached the top of the squash world rankings having this season won major titles at the US Open and the Tournament of Champions as well as winning Silver-level events in Detroit and Pittsburgh and reaching the finals of the Singapore Open, Hong Kong Open and yesterday’s British Open.

With previous World No.1 Mostafa Asal serving a PSA suspension, Elias’ rise to the top was confirmed when rival for World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy unexpectedly crashed out in the last 16 of the British Open to Karim Abdel Gawad.

Speaking to Michael Absalom at the British Open in Birmingham, Elias said: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been trying not to think too much about it and just play tournaments and focus on winning them.

“When I saw the result [between ElShorbagy and Gawad] I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t believe it!

“[At the start of the season] it was a goal, but I knew it was going to be hard. I put a lot of work at the start of the season and the results came!”

Elias’ coach Jonathon Power of Canada, himself a former World No.1, added: “One of the happiest days of my life! I’m so proud of him! Happiest for his parents and the whole team that helped him over this incredible journey.”

In the women’s rankings, Egypt’s Nouran Gohar remains top, despite a loss in the British Open final to reigning World Champion and compatriot Nour El Sherbini.

PSA Men’s World Rankings Top 20 – Monday April 17, 2023

PSA Women’s World Rankings Top 20 – Monday April 17, 2023