Players Announced for 2021 Junior Pan American Games, Cali Valle
Fifty seven squash players from 17 nations will compete at the upcoming Junior Pan American Games, held in Colombia between November 25 – December 5.
The Games, held every four years for athletes between the ages of 17-22, will feature 315 events across 28 sports, including squash singles, doubles and team events. This year’s event is being held in the west Colombian city of Cali, with squash being played in Club Campestre de Cali.
Reacting to the impressive representation of squash-playing nations, Federacion Panamericana de Squash President Francisco Paradisi said: “It is an excellent sign for the growth of our sport throughout the Americas that so many young and talented squash players will be travelling to Cali Valle to compete. It is truly wonderful to see and I wish each and every country, and their athletes, the best of luck at what I am sure will be an incredible event.”
Despite their young age, many of the squash players travelling to Colombia are already stars of the game. From the USA, the Stefanoni sisters, Lucie and Marina – ranked World No.90 and 66, respectively – are tipped for success, with 20-year-old Marina impressively reaching the last 32 at the recent U.S. Open.
Amongst the men, Leonel Cardenas of Mexico is one to watch. The 21-year-old broke into the top 50 in October and is currently ranked World No.49, having won two PSA Challenger Tour events this year.
The squash events begin November 26 with the women’s singles and conclude December 01 with the men’s teams final.
For more information on the Games, visit the official website (available in Spanish and English).
List of squash players competing:
Argentina
Jeremias Azaña
Lisandro Ortiz
Valentina Portieri
Miguel Pujol
Bolivia
Vanessa Rios
Gabriel Torrez
Brazil
Gabriel Pederiva
Yuri Pollak
Rhuan De Sousa
British Virgin Islands
Luca Reich
Canada
Hannah Blatt
Noel Heaton
Elliott Hunt
Sydney Maxwell
Ryan Picken
Iman Shaheen
Cayman Islands
Kali Maclean
Jade Pitcairn
Emma Turnbull
Colombia
Matias Knudsen
Maria Ramirez
Valentina Sanchez
Lucia Sarmiento
Nicolas Serna
Juan Torres
Ecuador
Alvaro Buenaño
Maria Buenaño
David Costales
Maria Falconi
Maria Moya
Javier Romo
El Salvador
Katya Aceituno
Marcela Mendez
Erika Parker
Guatemala
Adrian Castillo
Junior Enriquez
Erick Fonseca
Tabita Gaitan
Maria Pinot
Darlyn Sandoval
Guyana
Michael Alphonso
Samuel Ince-Carvalhal
Shomari Wiltshire
Jamaica
Tahjia Lumley
Mexico
Dina Anguiano
Fabiola Cabello
Leonel Cardenas
Paola Franco
Juan Salazar
Leonardo Vargas
Paraguay
Lujan Palacios
Peru
Rafael Galvez
United States of America
Serena Daniel
Lucie Stefanoni
Marina Stefanoni
Venezuela
Sebastian Araujo
Alejandro Figuera