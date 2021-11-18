Players Announced for 2021 Junior Pan American Games, Cali Valle

Fifty seven squash players from 17 nations will compete at the upcoming Junior Pan American Games, held in Colombia between November 25 – December 5.

The Games, held every four years for athletes between the ages of 17-22, will feature 315 events across 28 sports, including squash singles, doubles and team events. This year’s event is being held in the west Colombian city of Cali, with squash being played in Club Campestre de Cali.

Reacting to the impressive representation of squash-playing nations, Federacion Panamericana de Squash President Francisco Paradisi said: “It is an excellent sign for the growth of our sport throughout the Americas that so many young and talented squash players will be travelling to Cali Valle to compete. It is truly wonderful to see and I wish each and every country, and their athletes, the best of luck at what I am sure will be an incredible event.”

Despite their young age, many of the squash players travelling to Colombia are already stars of the game. From the USA, the Stefanoni sisters, Lucie and Marina – ranked World No.90 and 66, respectively – are tipped for success, with 20-year-old Marina impressively reaching the last 32 at the recent U.S. Open.

Amongst the men, Leonel Cardenas of Mexico is one to watch. The 21-year-old broke into the top 50 in October and is currently ranked World No.49, having won two PSA Challenger Tour events this year.

The squash events begin November 26 with the women’s singles and conclude December 01 with the men’s teams final.

For more information on the Games, visit the official website (available in Spanish and English).

List of squash players competing:

Argentina

Jeremias Azaña

Lisandro Ortiz

Valentina Portieri

Miguel Pujol

Bolivia

Vanessa Rios

Gabriel Torrez

Brazil

Gabriel Pederiva

Yuri Pollak

Rhuan De Sousa

British Virgin Islands

Luca Reich

Canada

Hannah Blatt

Noel Heaton

Elliott Hunt

Sydney Maxwell

Ryan Picken

Iman Shaheen

Cayman Islands

Kali Maclean

Jade Pitcairn

Emma Turnbull

Colombia

Matias Knudsen

Maria Ramirez

Valentina Sanchez

Lucia Sarmiento

Nicolas Serna

Juan Torres

Ecuador

Alvaro Buenaño

Maria Buenaño

David Costales

Maria Falconi

Maria Moya

Javier Romo

El Salvador

Katya Aceituno

Marcela Mendez

Erika Parker

Guatemala

Adrian Castillo

Junior Enriquez

Erick Fonseca

Tabita Gaitan

Maria Pinot

Darlyn Sandoval

Guyana

Michael Alphonso

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

Shomari Wiltshire

Jamaica

Tahjia Lumley

Mexico

Dina Anguiano

Fabiola Cabello

Leonel Cardenas

Paola Franco

Juan Salazar

Leonardo Vargas

Paraguay

Lujan Palacios

Peru

Rafael Galvez

United States of America

Serena Daniel

Lucie Stefanoni

Marina Stefanoni

Venezuela

Sebastian Araujo

Alejandro Figuera