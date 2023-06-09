Players announced for 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championship
The players who will be competing in the individual and team events at the 2023 WSF World Junior Championship have been confirmed.
This year’s World Junior Championship, which will be played in Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) between 18-29 July, will feature 245 entries across the men’s individual championship, the women’s individual championship and the women’s team championship.
In the individual championships, Egypt’s Amina Orfi and Netherlands’ Rowan Damming return to defend their titles.
Damming, 18, made history last year in France as the 5/8 seed upset English 3/4 seed Finnlay Withington to become Netherlands’ first ever world junior champion and has since impressed on the PSA World Tour, qualifying for this year’s PSA World Championship in Chicago.
Orfi, 15, showed incredible tenacity as she fought back from two games down in both the semi final and final to lift the title and has since enjoyed a breakout year on the professional circuit, reaching the final of the Squash On Fire Open and the last 16 of the PSA World Championship.
Joining Orfi and Damming are three of last year’s semi finalists. In the men’s draw, Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria and Pakistan’s Hamza Khan return, with Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir – now ranked World No.33 and playing in the Squash World Cup next week – hoping to end a successful season with a major title in the women’s draw.
For the hosts, twelve players will be hoping to deliver a title on home soil, including U19 Oceania champion Oscar Curtis and siblings Dylan and Erin Classen.
Elsewhere, Asian U19 women’s champion Aira Azman of Malaysia, European U19 men’s and women’s champions Jonah Bryant and Asia Harris of England, Oceania U19 women’s champion Ella Lash of New Zealand, and Pan American Junior men’s champion Juan Jose Torres Lara of Colombia will be eager to make their mark on the world stage.
In the women’s team event, which returns after a four-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 teams will battle it out for the title. Egypt will be looking to extend their period of dominance by winning an eighth successive Women’s World Junior Team Championship – a run stretching back to 2007 – and have named a strong team of Amina Orfi, Fayrouz Aboelkheir, Nour Megahed and Zeina Zein.
Hong Kong, China, the last non-Egyptian team to win the title, send Ena Kwong, Ka Huen Leung, Sze Wing Wai and Tse Yee Lam Toby.
Scotland, competing for the first time since 2005, will be hoping Anna Halliday, Louisa Kaven, Robyn McAlpine and Rowan Niven can cause an upset.
Hosts Australia, meanwhile, will be represented by Amelie Guziak, Erin Classen, Madison Lyon and Hannah Slyth.
Squad lists, 2023 WSF World Junior Individual Championship
|
Men
|
Women
|Australia
|Australia
|Harvey Allan
|Erin Classen
|Dylan Classen
|
Shona Coxsedge
|Oscar Curtis
|Amelie Guziak
|Connor Hayes
|Madison Lyon
|Kenneth Lamb
|
Courtney Scholtz
|Thomas Scott
|Hannah Slyth
|Canada
|Canada
|Daniel Deverill
|Hermione Cao
|Michael Knapp
|Ocean Ma
|Jacob Lin
|Spring Ma
|
Wasey Maqsood
|Maria Min
|Youssef Sarhan
|Iman Shaheen
|Faazil Khan
|Ananya Maheshwari
|Chinese Taipei
|Chinese Taipei
|YoYo Chan
|Mei Mei Chan
|Hsin-Lun Tsai
|Yu-Chen Cheng
|Hong-Rui Pan
|Jen-Ju Shaw
|Yi-An Pan
|Yen-Chi Chen
|Colombia
|Egypt
|Juan Irisarri
|
Fayrouz Aboelkheir
|
Juan Jose Torres Lara
|
Nadien Elhammamy
|
Jose Santamaria
|
Zeina Zein
|Malak Khafagy
|Ecuador
|Nour Megahed
|
Javier Emilio Romo Lopez
|Amina Orfi
|Egypt
|England
|Yehia Abouraya
|Asia Harris
|
Kareem El Torkey
|Amelie Haworth
|Salman Khalil
|
Isabel McCullough
|Yassien Shohdy
|Meha Shah
|
Omar Said Sobhy
|Layla Johnson
|
Mohamed Zakaria
|France
|England
|Lauren Baltayan
|Caleb Boy
|
Alexander Broadbridge
|Germany
|Jonah Bryant
|Lea-Iris Murrizi
|Yusuf Sheikh
|Maya Weishar
|France
|
Hong Kong, China
|
Titouan Isambard
|Ena Kwong
|Antonin Romieu
|Ka Huen Leung
|
Melvil Scianimanico
|Sze Wing Wai
|
Tse Yee Lam Toby
|Germany
|
Youssef Elgammal
|India
|
Fabian Ingelbrink
|
Tiana Parasrampuria
|Advita Sharma
|
Hong Kong, China
|Shameena Riaz
|
Arthur Pak Ki Law
|Yuvna Gupta
|
Chun Yu Kelvin Lo
|
Pooja Arthi Raghu
|Tsz Shing Tam
|Anahat Singh
|Jat Tse
|Ireland
|India
|Lydia McQuillan
|
Aryan Pratap Singh
|
Maria Protsepova
|Shaurya Bawa
|Sarah Sabry
|Sharan Punjabi
|Sophie Thomas
|Paarth Ambani
|Krishna Mishra
|Japan
|
Yuvraj Wadhwan
|
Akari Midorikawa
|Ireland
|Korea
|Elliot Kelly
|Ain Jun
|Jack O Flynn
|
Tristan Snodgrass
|Macau, China
|Dylan Moran
|Wai Leng Yeung
|Japan
|Malaysia
|Yujin Ikeda
|Aira Azman
|Kanta Ito
|
Anrie Goh Chu Yu
|Ren Makino
|
Sehveetrraa Kumar
|Kousei Toki
|
Doyce Ye San Lee
|
Thanusaa Uthrian
|Kuwait
|Whitney Wilson
|
Khaled Walead Al Fouzain
|
Fahad Khaled Al Ghais
|Malta
|
Jassim Adel Al Ghareeb
|Lijana Sultana
|
Abdul Rahman Al Hashem
|
Abdul Rahman Mohamad Al Maghrabi
|New Zealand
|Abdulla Ali
|
Maiden-Lee Coe
|Anne Leakey
|Lithuania
|Ella Hill
|
Lukas Kazemekaitis
|Sophie Hodges
|Ella Lash
|Macau, China
|
Anabel Romero Gemmell
|
Ian Miguel De Sousa
|
Chin Ka Nam, Canaan
|Scotland
|Keng In Leong
|Anna Halliday
|Ka Hei Li
|Louisa Kaven
|Natalie Main
|Malaysia
|Robyn McAlpine
|Joachim Chuah
|Rowan Niven
|
Harith Danial Jefri
|Hashvind Kugan
|Singapore
|
Nickhileswar Moganasundhara Wei Yan Tho
|
Wai Lynn Au Yeong
|Lo Wa Sern
|
Gracia Chua Rui En
|
Paige Teresa Hill
|Netherlands
|Zhe Sim Ong
|
Rowan Damming
|Samuel Gerrits
|South Africa
|Hjalmer Mols
|Elske Garbers
|
Savannah Margot Ingledew
|New Zealand
|Jordin Phillips
|Shane Buckle
|Dené Van Zyl
|Oliver Dunbar
|Apa Fatialofa
|Spain
|
Christopher Hebberd
|Ona Blasco
|
Freddie Jameson
|Connor Hill
|USA
|Caroline Eielson
|Pakistan
|Caroline Fouts
|Moeen Ud Din
|Madison Ho
|
Hamza Khan
|Riya Navani
|
Muhammad Huzaifa
|Sonya Sasson
|Emma Trauber
|
Papua New Guinea
|Josh Porter
|Qatar
|Salem Al-Malki
|Saudi Arabia
|Yasser Al Abbas
|
Mohammed Alnasfan
|Scotland
|Finlay Halton
|Oliver Hunter
|Rory Richmond
|South Africa
|
Joshua Deutschmann
|
Luhann Groenewald
|
Luke James Jacoby
|
Diodivine Mkhzie
|Devon Osborne
|Connor Earl
|Sri Lanka
|
Nevindu Lakman
|Switzerland
|David Bernet
|Nero Harms
|
Leandro Mannhart
|Fabian Seitz
|Lasse Widmer
|USA
|Arhan Chandra
|Varun Chitturi
|Zane Patel
|Hollis Robertson
|
Thomas Soltanian
|Rishi Srivastava
|Zimbabwe
|Ryan Gwidzma
|
Brayden Stanley Arthur Raynars
Squad lists, 2023 WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship
Australia
Erin Classen
Amelie Guziak
Madison Lyon
Hannah Slyth
Canada
Ocean Ma
Spring Ma
Iman Shaheen
Maria Min
Chinese Taipei
Mei Mei Chan
Yu-Chen Cheng
Jen-Ju Shaw
Yen-Chi Chen
Egypt
Amina Orfi
Fayrouz Abouelkheir
Zeina Zein
Nour Megahed
England
Asia Harris
Amelie Haworth
Isabel McCullough
Meha Shah
Hong Kong, China
Ena Kwong
Ka Huen Leung
Sze Wing Wai
Tse Yee Lam Toby
India
Yuvna Gupta
Pooja Arthi Raghu
Anahat Singh
Tiana Parasrampuria
Ireland
Lydia McQuillan
Maria Protsepova
Sarah Sabry
Sophie Thomas
Malaysia
Aira Azman
Sehveetrraa Kumar
Thanusaa Uthrian
Whitney Wilson
New Zealand
Sophie Hodges
Ella Lash
Anne Leakey
Anabel Romero Gemmell
Scotland
Anna Halliday
Louisa Kaven
Robyn McAlpine
Rowan Niven
Singapore
Wai Lynn Au Yeong
Gracia Chua Rui En
Paige Teresa Hill
Zhe Sim Ong
South Africa
Elske Garbers
Savannah Margot Ingledew
Jordin Phillips
Dené Van Zyl
USA
Caroline Fouts
Madison Ho
Emma Trauber
Riya Navani