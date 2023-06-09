fbpx
Siblings Dylan and Erin Classen are hoping to bring home golds for the hosts in Melbourne
Players announced for 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championship

June 9, 2023

The players who will be competing in the individual and team events at the 2023 WSF World Junior Championship have been confirmed.

This year’s World Junior Championship, which will be played in Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) between 18-29 July, will feature 245 entries across the men’s individual championship, the women’s individual championship and the women’s team championship.

In the individual championships, Egypt’s Amina Orfi and Netherlands’ Rowan Damming return to defend their titles.

Damming, 18, made history last year in France as the 5/8 seed upset English 3/4 seed Finnlay Withington to become Netherlands’ first ever world junior champion and has since impressed on the PSA World Tour, qualifying for this year’s PSA World Championship in Chicago.

Orfi, 15, showed incredible tenacity as she fought back from two games down in both the semi final and final to lift the title and has since enjoyed a breakout year on the professional circuit, reaching the final of the Squash On Fire Open and the last 16 of the PSA World Championship.

Joining Orfi and Damming are three of last year’s semi finalists. In the men’s draw, Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria and Pakistan’s Hamza Khan return, with Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir – now ranked World No.33 and playing in the Squash World Cup next week – hoping to end a successful season with a major title in the women’s draw.

For the hosts, twelve players will be hoping to deliver a title on home soil, including U19 Oceania champion Oscar Curtis and siblings Dylan and Erin Classen.

Elsewhere, Asian U19 women’s champion Aira Azman of Malaysia, European U19 men’s and women’s champions Jonah Bryant and Asia Harris of England, Oceania U19 women’s champion Ella Lash of New Zealand, and Pan American Junior men’s champion Juan Jose Torres Lara of Colombia will be eager to make their mark on the world stage.

In the women’s team event, which returns after a four-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 teams will battle it out for the title. Egypt will be looking to extend their period of dominance by winning an eighth successive Women’s World Junior Team Championship – a run stretching back to 2007 – and have named a strong team of Amina Orfi, Fayrouz Aboelkheir, Nour Megahed and Zeina Zein.

Hong Kong, China, the last non-Egyptian team to win the title, send Ena Kwong, Ka Huen Leung, Sze Wing Wai and Tse Yee Lam Toby.

Scotland, competing for the first time since 2005, will be hoping Anna Halliday, Louisa Kaven, Robyn McAlpine and Rowan Niven can cause an upset.

Hosts Australia, meanwhile, will be represented by Amelie Guziak, Erin Classen, Madison Lyon and Hannah Slyth.

Squad lists, 2023 WSF World Junior Individual Championship

Men

Women
Australia Australia
Harvey Allan Erin Classen
Dylan Classen
Shona Coxsedge
Oscar Curtis Amelie Guziak
Connor Hayes Madison Lyon
Kenneth Lamb
Courtney Scholtz
Thomas Scott Hannah Slyth
Canada Canada
Daniel Deverill Hermione Cao
Michael Knapp Ocean Ma
Jacob Lin Spring Ma
Wasey Maqsood
 Maria Min
Youssef Sarhan Iman Shaheen
Faazil Khan Ananya Maheshwari
Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei
YoYo Chan Mei Mei Chan
Hsin-Lun Tsai Yu-Chen Cheng
Hong-Rui Pan Jen-Ju Shaw
Yi-An Pan Yen-Chi Chen
Colombia Egypt
Juan Irisarri
Fayrouz Aboelkheir
Juan Jose Torres Lara
Nadien Elhammamy
Jose Santamaria
Zeina Zein
Malak Khafagy
Ecuador Nour Megahed
Javier Emilio Romo Lopez
 Amina Orfi
Egypt England
Yehia Abouraya Asia Harris
Kareem El Torkey
 Amelie Haworth
Salman Khalil
Isabel McCullough
Yassien Shohdy Meha Shah
Omar Said Sobhy
 Layla Johnson
Mohamed Zakaria
France
England Lauren Baltayan
Caleb Boy
Alexander Broadbridge
 Germany
Jonah Bryant Lea-Iris Murrizi
Yusuf Sheikh Maya Weishar
France
Hong Kong, China
Titouan Isambard
 Ena Kwong
Antonin Romieu Ka Huen Leung
Melvil Scianimanico
 Sze Wing Wai
Tse Yee Lam Toby
Germany
Youssef Elgammal
 India
Fabian Ingelbrink
Tiana Parasrampuria
Advita Sharma
Hong Kong, China
 Shameena Riaz
Arthur Pak Ki Law
 Yuvna Gupta
Chun Yu Kelvin Lo
Pooja Arthi Raghu
Tsz Shing Tam Anahat Singh
Jat Tse
Ireland
India Lydia McQuillan
Aryan Pratap Singh
Maria Protsepova
Shaurya Bawa Sarah Sabry
Sharan Punjabi Sophie Thomas
Paarth Ambani
Krishna Mishra Japan
Yuvraj Wadhwan
Akari Midorikawa
Ireland Korea
Elliot Kelly Ain Jun
Jack O Flynn
Tristan Snodgrass
 Macau, China
Dylan Moran Wai Leng Yeung
Japan Malaysia
Yujin Ikeda Aira Azman
Kanta Ito
Anrie Goh Chu Yu
Ren Makino
Sehveetrraa Kumar
Kousei Toki
Doyce Ye San Lee
Thanusaa Uthrian
Kuwait Whitney Wilson
Khaled Walead Al Fouzain
Fahad Khaled Al Ghais
 Malta
Jassim Adel Al Ghareeb
 Lijana Sultana
Abdul Rahman Al Hashem
Abdul Rahman Mohamad Al Maghrabi
 New Zealand
Abdulla Ali
Maiden-Lee Coe
Anne Leakey
Lithuania Ella Hill
Lukas Kazemekaitis
 Sophie Hodges
Ella Lash
Macau, China
Anabel Romero Gemmell
Ian Miguel De Sousa
Chin Ka Nam, Canaan
 Scotland
Keng In Leong Anna Halliday
Ka Hei Li Louisa Kaven
Natalie Main
Malaysia Robyn McAlpine
Joachim Chuah Rowan Niven
Harith Danial Jefri
Hashvind Kugan Singapore
Nickhileswar Moganasundhara Wei Yan Tho
Wai Lynn Au Yeong
Lo Wa Sern
Gracia Chua Rui En
Paige Teresa Hill
Netherlands Zhe Sim Ong
Rowan Damming
Samuel Gerrits South Africa
Hjalmer Mols Elske Garbers
Savannah Margot Ingledew
New Zealand Jordin Phillips
Shane Buckle Dené Van Zyl
Oliver Dunbar
Apa Fatialofa Spain
Christopher Hebberd
 Ona Blasco
Freddie Jameson
Connor Hill USA
Caroline Eielson
Pakistan Caroline Fouts
Moeen Ud Din Madison Ho
Hamza Khan
 Riya Navani
Muhammad Huzaifa
 Sonya Sasson
Emma Trauber
Papua New Guinea
Josh Porter
Qatar
Salem Al-Malki
Saudi Arabia
Yasser Al Abbas
Mohammed Alnasfan
Scotland
Finlay Halton
Oliver Hunter
Rory Richmond
South Africa
Joshua Deutschmann
Luhann Groenewald
Luke James Jacoby
Diodivine Mkhzie
Devon Osborne
Connor Earl
Sri Lanka
Nevindu Lakman
Switzerland
David Bernet
Nero Harms
Leandro Mannhart
Fabian Seitz
Lasse Widmer
USA
Arhan Chandra
Varun Chitturi
Zane Patel
Hollis Robertson
Thomas Soltanian
Rishi Srivastava
Zimbabwe
Ryan Gwidzma
Brayden Stanley Arthur Raynars

 

Squad lists, 2023 WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship

Australia
Erin Classen
Amelie Guziak
Madison Lyon
Hannah Slyth

Canada
Ocean Ma
Spring Ma
Iman Shaheen
Maria Min

Chinese Taipei
Mei Mei Chan
Yu-Chen Cheng
Jen-Ju Shaw
Yen-Chi Chen

Egypt
Amina Orfi
Fayrouz Abouelkheir
Zeina Zein
Nour Megahed

England
Asia Harris
Amelie Haworth
Isabel McCullough
Meha Shah

Hong Kong, China
Ena Kwong
Ka Huen Leung
Sze Wing Wai
Tse Yee Lam Toby

India
Yuvna Gupta
Pooja Arthi Raghu
Anahat Singh
Tiana Parasrampuria

Ireland
Lydia McQuillan
Maria Protsepova
Sarah Sabry
Sophie Thomas

Malaysia
Aira Azman
Sehveetrraa Kumar
Thanusaa Uthrian
Whitney Wilson

New Zealand
Sophie Hodges
Ella Lash
Anne Leakey
Anabel Romero Gemmell

Scotland
Anna Halliday
Louisa Kaven
Robyn McAlpine
Rowan Niven

Singapore
Wai Lynn Au Yeong
Gracia Chua Rui En
Paige Teresa Hill
Zhe Sim Ong

South Africa
Elske Garbers
Savannah Margot Ingledew
Jordin Phillips
Dené Van Zyl

USA
Caroline Fouts
Madison Ho
Emma Trauber
Riya Navani

