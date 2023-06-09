Players announced for 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championship

The players who will be competing in the individual and team events at the 2023 WSF World Junior Championship have been confirmed.

This year’s World Junior Championship, which will be played in Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) between 18-29 July, will feature 245 entries across the men’s individual championship, the women’s individual championship and the women’s team championship.

In the individual championships, Egypt’s Amina Orfi and Netherlands’ Rowan Damming return to defend their titles.

Damming, 18, made history last year in France as the 5/8 seed upset English 3/4 seed Finnlay Withington to become Netherlands’ first ever world junior champion and has since impressed on the PSA World Tour, qualifying for this year’s PSA World Championship in Chicago.

Orfi, 15, showed incredible tenacity as she fought back from two games down in both the semi final and final to lift the title and has since enjoyed a breakout year on the professional circuit, reaching the final of the Squash On Fire Open and the last 16 of the PSA World Championship.

Joining Orfi and Damming are three of last year’s semi finalists. In the men’s draw, Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria and Pakistan’s Hamza Khan return, with Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir – now ranked World No.33 and playing in the Squash World Cup next week – hoping to end a successful season with a major title in the women’s draw.

For the hosts, twelve players will be hoping to deliver a title on home soil, including U19 Oceania champion Oscar Curtis and siblings Dylan and Erin Classen.

Elsewhere, Asian U19 women’s champion Aira Azman of Malaysia, European U19 men’s and women’s champions Jonah Bryant and Asia Harris of England, Oceania U19 women’s champion Ella Lash of New Zealand, and Pan American Junior men’s champion Juan Jose Torres Lara of Colombia will be eager to make their mark on the world stage.

In the women’s team event, which returns after a four-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 teams will battle it out for the title. Egypt will be looking to extend their period of dominance by winning an eighth successive Women’s World Junior Team Championship – a run stretching back to 2007 – and have named a strong team of Amina Orfi, Fayrouz Aboelkheir, Nour Megahed and Zeina Zein.

Hong Kong, China, the last non-Egyptian team to win the title, send Ena Kwong, Ka Huen Leung, Sze Wing Wai and Tse Yee Lam Toby.

Scotland, competing for the first time since 2005, will be hoping Anna Halliday, Louisa Kaven, Robyn McAlpine and Rowan Niven can cause an upset.

Hosts Australia, meanwhile, will be represented by Amelie Guziak, Erin Classen, Madison Lyon and Hannah Slyth.

Squad lists, 2023 WSF World Junior Individual Championship

Men Women Australia Australia Harvey Allan Erin Classen Dylan Classen Shona Coxsedge Oscar Curtis Amelie Guziak Connor Hayes Madison Lyon Kenneth Lamb Courtney Scholtz Thomas Scott Hannah Slyth Canada Canada Daniel Deverill Hermione Cao Michael Knapp Ocean Ma Jacob Lin Spring Ma Wasey Maqsood Maria Min Youssef Sarhan Iman Shaheen Faazil Khan Ananya Maheshwari Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei YoYo Chan Mei Mei Chan Hsin-Lun Tsai Yu-Chen Cheng Hong-Rui Pan Jen-Ju Shaw Yi-An Pan Yen-Chi Chen Colombia Egypt Juan Irisarri Fayrouz Aboelkheir Juan Jose Torres Lara Nadien Elhammamy Jose Santamaria Zeina Zein Malak Khafagy Ecuador Nour Megahed Javier Emilio Romo Lopez Amina Orfi Egypt England Yehia Abouraya Asia Harris Kareem El Torkey Amelie Haworth Salman Khalil Isabel McCullough Yassien Shohdy Meha Shah Omar Said Sobhy Layla Johnson Mohamed Zakaria France England Lauren Baltayan Caleb Boy Alexander Broadbridge Germany Jonah Bryant Lea-Iris Murrizi Yusuf Sheikh Maya Weishar France Hong Kong, China Titouan Isambard Ena Kwong Antonin Romieu Ka Huen Leung Melvil Scianimanico Sze Wing Wai Tse Yee Lam Toby Germany Youssef Elgammal India Fabian Ingelbrink Tiana Parasrampuria Advita Sharma Hong Kong, China Shameena Riaz Arthur Pak Ki Law Yuvna Gupta Chun Yu Kelvin Lo Pooja Arthi Raghu Tsz Shing Tam Anahat Singh Jat Tse Ireland India Lydia McQuillan Aryan Pratap Singh Maria Protsepova Shaurya Bawa Sarah Sabry Sharan Punjabi Sophie Thomas Paarth Ambani Krishna Mishra Japan Yuvraj Wadhwan Akari Midorikawa Ireland Korea Elliot Kelly Ain Jun Jack O Flynn Tristan Snodgrass Macau, China Dylan Moran Wai Leng Yeung Japan Malaysia Yujin Ikeda Aira Azman Kanta Ito Anrie Goh Chu Yu Ren Makino Sehveetrraa Kumar Kousei Toki Doyce Ye San Lee Thanusaa Uthrian Kuwait Whitney Wilson Khaled Walead Al Fouzain Fahad Khaled Al Ghais Malta Jassim Adel Al Ghareeb Lijana Sultana Abdul Rahman Al Hashem Abdul Rahman Mohamad Al Maghrabi New Zealand Abdulla Ali Maiden-Lee Coe Anne Leakey Lithuania Ella Hill Lukas Kazemekaitis Sophie Hodges Ella Lash Macau, China Anabel Romero Gemmell Ian Miguel De Sousa Chin Ka Nam, Canaan Scotland Keng In Leong Anna Halliday Ka Hei Li Louisa Kaven Natalie Main Malaysia Robyn McAlpine Joachim Chuah Rowan Niven Harith Danial Jefri Hashvind Kugan Singapore Nickhileswar Moganasundhara Wei Yan Tho Wai Lynn Au Yeong Lo Wa Sern Gracia Chua Rui En Paige Teresa Hill Netherlands Zhe Sim Ong Rowan Damming Samuel Gerrits South Africa Hjalmer Mols Elske Garbers Savannah Margot Ingledew New Zealand Jordin Phillips Shane Buckle Dené Van Zyl Oliver Dunbar Apa Fatialofa Spain Christopher Hebberd Ona Blasco Freddie Jameson Connor Hill USA Caroline Eielson Pakistan Caroline Fouts Moeen Ud Din Madison Ho Hamza Khan Riya Navani Muhammad Huzaifa Sonya Sasson Emma Trauber Papua New Guinea Josh Porter Qatar Salem Al-Malki Saudi Arabia Yasser Al Abbas Mohammed Alnasfan Scotland Finlay Halton Oliver Hunter Rory Richmond South Africa Joshua Deutschmann Luhann Groenewald Luke James Jacoby Diodivine Mkhzie Devon Osborne Connor Earl Sri Lanka Nevindu Lakman Switzerland David Bernet Nero Harms Leandro Mannhart Fabian Seitz Lasse Widmer USA Arhan Chandra Varun Chitturi Zane Patel Hollis Robertson Thomas Soltanian Rishi Srivastava Zimbabwe Ryan Gwidzma Brayden Stanley Arthur Raynars

Squad lists, 2023 WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship

Australia

Erin Classen

Amelie Guziak

Madison Lyon

Hannah Slyth

Canada

Ocean Ma

Spring Ma

Iman Shaheen

Maria Min

Chinese Taipei

Mei Mei Chan

Yu-Chen Cheng

Jen-Ju Shaw

Yen-Chi Chen

Egypt

Amina Orfi

Fayrouz Abouelkheir

Zeina Zein

Nour Megahed

England

Asia Harris

Amelie Haworth

Isabel McCullough

Meha Shah

Hong Kong, China

Ena Kwong

Ka Huen Leung

Sze Wing Wai

Tse Yee Lam Toby

India

Yuvna Gupta

Pooja Arthi Raghu

Anahat Singh

Tiana Parasrampuria

Ireland

Lydia McQuillan

Maria Protsepova

Sarah Sabry

Sophie Thomas

Malaysia

Aira Azman

Sehveetrraa Kumar

Thanusaa Uthrian

Whitney Wilson

New Zealand

Sophie Hodges

Ella Lash

Anne Leakey

Anabel Romero Gemmell

Scotland

Anna Halliday

Louisa Kaven

Robyn McAlpine

Rowan Niven

Singapore

Wai Lynn Au Yeong

Gracia Chua Rui En

Paige Teresa Hill

Zhe Sim Ong

South Africa

Elske Garbers

Savannah Margot Ingledew

Jordin Phillips

Dené Van Zyl

USA

Caroline Fouts

Madison Ho

Emma Trauber

Riya Navani