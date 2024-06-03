Players confirmed for historic WSF World Junior Squash Championships

Almost 250 of the world’s best junior squash players will descend on Houston, USA this July following the confirmation of players for the 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships.

The championships, which will be contested at Houston Squash Club from 12-23 July, will feature individual events for the men’s and women’s draws and, for the first time in World Juniors history, concurrent men’s and women’s team events, with a total of 248 athletes aged 18 and under set to compete across the four competitions.

Among the star names confirmed for this year’s World Juniors are Egyptian 16-year-old Amina Orfi, who won the last two editions and has already reached World No.11 on the professional circuit, her compatriot and World No.16 Fayrouz Aboelkheir, India’s Asian U17 Champion Anahat Singh, England’s European U19 Champion Amelie Haworth and New Zealand’s Oceania U19 Champion Ella Lash.

In the men’s draw, Pakistan’s Hamza Khan returns to defend his title, with Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria, who lost out to Khan in last year’s final, Colombia’s Pan American U19 Champion Juan Torres and Egypt’s Marwan Assal – younger brother to former World No.1 and two-time World Junior Champion Mostafa Asal – among those joining him.

Hosts USA, meanwhile, have named a 12-strong contingent as they seek a first individual junior title since Amanda Sobhy’s 2010 victory in Cologne, Germany. Among the medal hopefuls in the women’s draw are World No.63 Caroline Fouts and Pan American U19 Champion Samantha Jaffe, while Pan American U19 Bronze Medallist Alexander Dartnell and US U19 No.1 Rishi Srivastava will be targeting home court victories in the men’s.

In the team events, which have seen a tournament record 42 squads entered, defending women’s champions Egypt – winners of the last eight editions – have named a strong side with three of last year’s winners returning as Fayrouz Aboelkheir, Amina Orfi and Nadien Elhammamy are joined by Janna Galal. Defending men’s champions England, meanwhile, have an entirely new squad to the one which defeated Egypt in Nancy, France in 2022, with Abdallah Eissa, Bailey Malik, Dylan Roberts and Yusuf Sheikh tasked with delivering a sixth men’s title for their country.

This year’s event will also see debuts for the Philippines and Macau, China, with both Federations sending a men’s team for the first time.

