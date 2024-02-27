President Wooldridge praises spirit of cooperation following IOC meetings

World Squash Federation (WSF) President Zena Wooldridge applauded the strong spirit of cooperation within and around squash following a two-day meeting of its Board at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The venue presented the opportunity to combine WSF Board business with key meetings with the IOC Sports Department, Olympic Solidarity, Sustainability and Safeguarding as well as the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) as introductions to aspects of the new Olympic environment which squash is now entering. The Board also reviewed progress with upcoming WSF World Junior and Senior Team Championships, the first time men’s and women’s team championships will take place together later this year.

The LA28 Olympic Games and the opportunities presented to squash by Olympic inclusion featured through the two days, including how they can help accelerate the delivery of WSF’s four-year strategy to grow the sport through enhanced partnership and collaboration.

Commenting on the two-days in Lausanne, President Wooldridge said: “My sincere thanks to our IOC colleagues for their warm hospitality during our visit to Olympic House, for the productive meetings and their support in tackling our new responsibilities.

“I’m sure I speak for the WSF Board members in saying we came away hugely energised and optimistic for the future of squash, and even more aware of the importance of partnership working to achieve squash’s potential.

“A recurring theme during our various conversations with IOC colleagues is the close working relationship between WSF as the recognised International Federation, the Professional Squash Association, Continental and National Member Federations and a growing number of other partners whose collaboration will be essential over the next few years to deliver a sensational Olympics in LA and to grow the sport.”

The meeting was also an opportunity for the WSF Board to review the ongoing activity of its commissions including a new commercial strategy, developments in coaching and refereeing, preparations for WSF World Championships and the 2024 Conference and AGM scheduled to take place alongside the World Team Championships in December.

