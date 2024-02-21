fbpx
Professional Squash Association celebrates 50th anniversary

February 21, 2024

Today, the Professional Squash Association (PSA) celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding.

The PSA is the governing body for the men’s and women’s professional squash circuit and is a close partner of the World Squash Federation (WSF), with the two governing bodies collaborating on coaching, officiating and development, most notably during the successful LA28 Olympic Games inclusion campaign.

The PSA was founded as the International Squash Players Association (ISPA) in 1974, with ISPA’s first Chairman Jonah Barrington describing the association’s goals as being to “co-ordinate as a professional players body and to protect that body’s interests on an international basis; to liaise and work with all the governing bodies, tournament organisations, and sponsors to further safeguard the future development of competitive professional squash throughout the world.”

Nine years later, the Women’s Tour was formed, operating separately until merging with the Men’s Tour in 2014.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “On behalf of the World Squash Federation, I congratulate the PSA on its 50th anniversary.

“The close partnership between the WSF and PSA has been vital in the development of our sport, with the successful LA28 inclusion campaign by WSF, PSA and US Squash showing what can be achieved when the sport unites behind a common vision.

“I look forward to our continued partnership in growing the sport and raising its profile across the world.”

