Provisional seedings announced for 2024 WSF World Masters Championships

The provisional seedings have been announced for the 2024 WSF World Masters Championships.

The World Masters, which sees squash players aged 35+ competing in age categories for the title of world champion, is taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands between 15-22 August.

Over 1,000 players have entered this year’s World Masters, breaking the previous record of 951 set at Johannesburg 2016.

Among the top seeds amongst the various age categories include former World No.9 Laurens Jan Anjema (Men’s 40+), Pan American Games bronze medallist Nicolette Fernandes (Women’s 40+) former World No.7 Derek Ryan (Men’s 50+) and six-time World Masters champion Geoffrey Davenport (Men’s 65+).

Provisional seeding was conducted by the WSF Masters Commission, taking into account a variety of factors including SquashLevels; a database of 6,500 players comparing results between 2015 and 2022; other significant Masters results between 2020 and 2024 where international players were permitted to play; SquashInfo; and any other additional details provided by national federations and players.

Final seedings will be confirmed following the expiration of the seeding appeals period. Players have the opportunity to challenge seedings by contacting the WSF Office (admin@worldsquash.org) no later than (23:59 UK BST/GMT+1) on Tuesday, 16th July 2024.

Click here to view the full seedings for the 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships

Top seeds, 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships

Women’s 35+ Lizelle Muller (RSA)

Women’s 40+ Nicolette Fernandes (GUY)

Women’s 45+ Lauren Kinsey-Briggs (GBR)

Women’s 50+ Karen Meakins (BAR)

Women’s 55+ Lauren Wagner (CAN)

Women’s 60+ Susan Hillier (AUS)

Women’s 65+ Mary Sceney (IRE)

Women’s 70+ Pauline Douglas (SCO)

Women’s 75+ Ann Manley (ENG)

Men’s 35+ James Snell (ENG)

Men’s 40+ Laurens-Jan Anjema (NED)

Men’s 45+ Christian Drakenberg (SWE)

Men’s 50+ Derek Ryan (IRE)

Men’s 55+ Michael Tootill (RSA)

Men’s 60+ Willie Hosey (IRE)

Men’s 65+ Geoffrey Davenport (AUS)

Men’s 70+ Johnny Orsmond (RSA)

Men’s 75+ Brian Cook (AUS)

Men’s 80+ Howard Armitage (CAN)

Find out more about the 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships at wsfworldmasters2024.nl.

This year’s World Masters also sees the return of the Masters Nations Cup, a popular team event that runs within the main competition. Find out more about the Masters Nations Cup here.

