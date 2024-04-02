fbpx
All NewsJuniorsMajor Event NewsUsaWorld Champs

Record numbers set for Houston as WSF World Junior Team Championships entries confirmed

April 2, 2024

A record 46 teams will compete at this year’s WSF World Junior Team Championships, which will take place as part of the WSF World Junior Individual and Team Championships at Houston Squash Club, USA, 12-23 July.

During the World Junior Team Championships, national federation squads of four players aged under 19 compete against each other in individual matches, with the first team to win two matches winning the tie.

This year’s championships will feature a men’s and women’s event being held simultaneously for the first time in tournament history.

In the men’s event, 27 teams are set to compete, the joint-fifth most in event history.

In the women’s, there will be 19 teams, the joint-second most after the 2005 championships, which saw 20 teams compete.

This year, 16 federations will send both a men’s and women’s team, including hosts USA, defending men’s champions England and defending women’s champions Egypt.

This year’s championships will also see debuts for the Philippines and Macau, China, with both federations sending a men’s team for the first time.

Entry list: WSF World Junior Team Championships

Australia (Both)
Brazil (Both)
Canada (Both)
Chinese Taipei (Both)
Colombia (Both)
Czech Republic (Men’s)
Egypt (Both)
England (Both)
France (Both)
Germany (Both)
Guyana (Men’s)
Hong Kong, China (Both)
India (Both)
Ireland (Both)
Japan (Both)
Korea (Men’s)
Kuwait (Men’s)
Macau, China (Men’s)
Malaysia (Both)
New Zealand (Both)
Pakistan (Both)
Philippines (Men’s)
Scotland (Women’s)
South Africa (Both)
Spain (Men’s)
Sweden (Men’s)
Switzerland (Men’s)
USA (Both)

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramThreads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV

Tags
April 2, 2024

Related Articles

Registration open for Cleveland 2024 Pan-American Masters Games

November 14, 2023

El Sherbini would trade every World Championship title for Olympic gold

October 23, 2023
USA's Hollis Robertson (left) in action against Rowan Damming at the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships.

Houston, USA to host 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

September 22, 2023

Khalil stuns top seed Bryant to reach semi-final at WSF World Junior Squash Championships

July 21, 2023
Back to top button