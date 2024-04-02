Record numbers set for Houston as WSF World Junior Team Championships entries confirmed

A record 46 teams will compete at this year’s WSF World Junior Team Championships, which will take place as part of the WSF World Junior Individual and Team Championships at Houston Squash Club, USA, 12-23 July.

During the World Junior Team Championships, national federation squads of four players aged under 19 compete against each other in individual matches, with the first team to win two matches winning the tie.

This year’s championships will feature a men’s and women’s event being held simultaneously for the first time in tournament history.

In the men’s event, 27 teams are set to compete, the joint-fifth most in event history.

In the women’s, there will be 19 teams, the joint-second most after the 2005 championships, which saw 20 teams compete.

This year, 16 federations will send both a men’s and women’s team, including hosts USA, defending men’s champions England and defending women’s champions Egypt.

This year’s championships will also see debuts for the Philippines and Macau, China, with both federations sending a men’s team for the first time.

Entry list: WSF World Junior Team Championships

Australia (Both)

Brazil (Both)

Canada (Both)

Chinese Taipei (Both)

Colombia (Both)

Czech Republic (Men’s)

Egypt (Both)

England (Both)

France (Both)

Germany (Both)

Guyana (Men’s)

Hong Kong, China (Both)

India (Both)

Ireland (Both)

Japan (Both)

Korea (Men’s)

Kuwait (Men’s)

Macau, China (Men’s)

Malaysia (Both)

New Zealand (Both)

Pakistan (Both)

Philippines (Men’s)

Scotland (Women’s)

South Africa (Both)

Spain (Men’s)

Sweden (Men’s)

Switzerland (Men’s)

USA (Both)